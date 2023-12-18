GENE'S BLOG: Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

The week before the holiday break can be filled with many things.
It's amazing how many parties, events, gatherings and get-togethers arrive as we slide our way through the month of December. It's hard to believe we're already here because it doesn't seem long ago that the Edmonton Oilers were just getting their season underway. Now here we are, rushing around preparing for a holiday break. However, before the National Hockey League takes a hiatus, there is work to be done in a critical week of hockey.
New York at Christmas time can be stunning, but what would be even more stunning, though not surprising, is a sweep of three teams who are all in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. If you weren't an Edmonton Oiler and didn't play hockey for a living, yet you saw there'd be a week spent before the break in New York, it might come as a nice opportunity.