GENE'S BLOG: Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

There is something about New York any time of the year, but as Evander Kane said, this time of the year makes the city extra special. You can take in a show on Broadway, go for a long walk in Central Park, shop until you drop at your choice of stores, or if you dare to buy without a receipt, search out street vendors who have a list of items available. There's always the opportunity to go to the Empire State Building, see the Statue of Liberty, take a walk on the Brooklyn Bridge, or mix yourself into the mass of humanity in Times Square. The options are limitless.

For this trip to the Big Apple, the Oilers brought their skates. They are not to be used at Rockefeller Plaza, but starting Tuesday night, they will be hitting the ice at UBS Arena. On Thursday, it's Prudential Center and Friday, it's the world's most famous arena Madison Square Garden. Not an easy schedule through the Tri-State Area.

Two of three wins is what they've already accomplished against the Islanders, Devils and Rangers earlier this season – the same kind of success would sit well for a team that owns the League's longest win streak this season at eight games. Yet, that seems so long ago after just two losses against the Sunshine State skaters from Tampa and Florida. It looked like the Oilers couldn't lose, and now, they want to make sure it doesn't look like they can't win after consecutive defeats.

It's a busy time of the year for everyone. Whether you like it or not, the calendar gets marked up with socializing. This week, how many people will be shortening up their day for a little Christmas cheer? For the Oilers, that won't be the case.