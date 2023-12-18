GENE'S BLOG: Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

In his latest blog, Gene Principe talks about the Oilers heading to New York before the holiday break for an important three-game stretch against the Islanders, Devils and Rangers

GettyImages-1444766800
By Gene Principe
@GenePrincipe EdmontonOilers.com

The week before the holiday break can be filled with many things.

It's amazing how many parties, events, gatherings and get-togethers arrive as we slide our way through the month of December. It's hard to believe we're already here because it doesn't seem long ago that the Edmonton Oilers were just getting their season underway. Now here we are, rushing around preparing for a holiday break. However, before the National Hockey League takes a hiatus, there is work to be done in a critical week of hockey.

New York at Christmas time can be stunning, but what would be even more stunning, though not surprising, is a sweep of three teams who are all in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. If you weren't an Edmonton Oiler and didn't play hockey for a living, yet you saw there'd be a week spent before the break in New York, it might come as a nice opportunity.

Gagner's goal vs. Chicago is the Catelli Smart Play of the Week

There is something about New York any time of the year, but as Evander Kane said, this time of the year makes the city extra special. You can take in a show on Broadway, go for a long walk in Central Park, shop until you drop at your choice of stores, or if you dare to buy without a receipt, search out street vendors who have a list of items available. There's always the opportunity to go to the Empire State Building, see the Statue of Liberty, take a walk on the Brooklyn Bridge, or mix yourself into the mass of humanity in Times Square. The options are limitless. 

For this trip to the Big Apple, the Oilers brought their skates. They are not to be used at Rockefeller Plaza, but starting Tuesday night, they will be hitting the ice at UBS Arena. On Thursday, it's Prudential Center and Friday, it's the world's most famous arena Madison Square Garden. Not an easy schedule through the Tri-State Area.

Two of three wins is what they've already accomplished against the Islanders, Devils and Rangers earlier this season – the same kind of success would sit well for a team that owns the League's longest win streak this season at eight games. Yet, that seems so long ago after just two losses against the Sunshine State skaters from Tampa and Florida. It looked like the Oilers couldn't lose, and now, they want to make sure it doesn't look like they can't win after consecutive defeats.

It's a busy time of the year for everyone. Whether you like it or not, the calendar gets marked up with socializing. This week, how many people will be shortening up their day for a little Christmas cheer? For the Oilers, that won't be the case.

EDM@NYR: Oilers score 4 in the 3rd to win

You could hear it in their words and read it on their faces. They have done a lot of work to get themselves back into the playoff picture. They are not going to give it back in the final work week before their business shuts down for the weekend and resumes the week after in California. They aren't interested in a lump of coal to be found under the tree, but the greatest gift of all for this hockey team would be sweeping the state of NY. It would leave them in or very close to a playoff spot in the Western Conference. 

This holiday season brings extra special satisfaction for the Oilers who are celebrating their first as fathers. Put Cody Ceci, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown and Stuart Skinner on that list. For Darnell Nurse, Evander Kane and Mattias Ekholm the birth of another child added to an already growing family. 

It doesn't matter if you call it 'Happy Hannukah', 'Merry Christmas', 'Feliz Navidad', 'Père Noël', 'Frohe Weihnachten', 'Buon Natale' or anything else  – it just matters you spend it with friends and family.  The Oilers family will be doing that this week in the New York area. They'll be doing their best to make their results truly make it feel like the most wonderful time of the year.

News Feed

GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 1 (12.16.23)

GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Panthers (12.16.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Panthers
PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard getting the start in goal against the Panthers (12.16.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard getting the start in goal against the Panthers
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers (12.16.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers
GAME RECAP: Lightning 7, Oilers 4

GAME RECAP: Lightning 7, Oilers 4
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Lightning (12.14.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Lightning
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Lightning (12.14.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Lightning
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning (12.14.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning
BRAR'S BOOK: The Mental Game

BRAR'S BOOK: The Mental Game
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blackhawks 1

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blackhawks 1
Q&A: Edmonton Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson

Q&A: Edmonton Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Blackhawks (12.12.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Blackhawks
BLOG: McDavid impressed by Bedard's ability & approach

BLOG: McDavid impressed by Bedard's ability & approach
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blackhawks (12.12.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blackhawks
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks (12.12.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks
GENE'S BLOG: Connor vs. Connor

GENE'S BLOG: Connor vs. Connor
RELEASE: Oilers Skills Competition to be held January 4

RELEASE: Oilers Skills Competition to be held January 4
POST-GAME: Pickard's preparation pulls through in victory over Devils

POST-GAME: Pickard's preparation pulls through in victory over Devils