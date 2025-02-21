PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Flyers

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, a regular linemate of McDavid’s in Edmonton, was on the edge of his seat along with everyone else and was glad to see his country and compatriot claim an exciting win that keeps Canada at the top of the highest echelon of the sport.

“Yeah, it was awesome,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “We were watching together, obviously pretty nervous, but you're cheering for Canada and of course you're cheering for Connor, and to see him get that was pretty special.”

“Not a lot of talking when the game was on. Everybody was pretty dialed in, but we went pretty nuts when that went in, so a lot of fun to see that for him and for Canada. You don't really doubt that he's going to do something like that, so just always fun to see him have a performance like that.”

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch, who’s coached McDavid in the OHL with the Erie Otters and now in the NHL with the Oilers, echoed Nugent-Hopkins’ comments, saying he was ecstatic both as a coach and Canadian to see his team’s captain make the difference – just like he always does in Edmonton.

“The staff and I were at the hotel watching the game and obviously, we were very invested,” he said. “We were very excited that Connor scored the goal, and I know there were a lot of high fives and a lot of excitement to see him score.

“Our table was full of Canadians, so we were cheering for them, but also extremely happy that Connor got that goal.”