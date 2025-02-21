PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Flyers

PHILADELPHIA, PA – As Edmonton’s NHL schedule gets set to resume on Saturday afternoon against the Flyers, we’d be remiss starting anywhere other than Thursday's incredible Canadian triumph made possible by Captain Connor.
Connor McDavid notched the tournament-winning goal for Canada during the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off and is poised to rejoin the Oilers in Philadelphia to a hero's welcome when their five-game road trip begins with the first of back-to-back games this weekend against the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.
The entire hockey world, including McDavid’s teammates and coaches who all watched on together from the City of Brotherly Love, witnessed him deliver history by firing Canada to a 3-2 win over the United States with a top-shelf finish from the slot at 11:42 of overtime.
It was a gratifying moment for every one of McDavid's Oilers teammates knowing exactly what it means to him, the Blue & Orange and hockey as a whole.