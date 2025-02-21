PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Flyers

The Oilers will begin a five-game road trip on the East Coast coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break with the first of back-to-back games on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center against the Flyers

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

PHILADELPHIA, PA – As Edmonton’s NHL schedule gets set to resume on Saturday afternoon against the Flyers, we’d be remiss starting anywhere other than Thursday's incredible Canadian triumph made possible by Captain Connor.

Connor McDavid notched the tournament-winning goal for Canada during the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off and is poised to rejoin the Oilers in Philadelphia to a hero's welcome when their five-game road trip begins with the first of back-to-back games this weekend against the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

The entire hockey world, including McDavid’s teammates and coaches who all watched on together from the City of Brotherly Love, witnessed him deliver history by firing Canada to a 3-2 win over the United States with a top-shelf finish from the slot at 11:42 of overtime.

It was a gratifying moment for every one of McDavid's Oilers teammates knowing exactly what it means to him, the Blue & Orange and hockey as a whole.

Savoie will debut as the Oilers begin a five-game trip against the Flyers

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, a regular linemate of McDavid’s in Edmonton, was on the edge of his seat along with everyone else and was glad to see his country and compatriot claim an exciting win that keeps Canada at the top of the highest echelon of the sport.

“Yeah, it was awesome,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “We were watching together, obviously pretty nervous, but you're cheering for Canada and of course you're cheering for Connor, and to see him get that was pretty special.”

“Not a lot of talking when the game was on. Everybody was pretty dialed in, but we went pretty nuts when that went in, so a lot of fun to see that for him and for Canada. You don't really doubt that he's going to do something like that, so just always fun to see him have a performance like that.”

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch, who’s coached McDavid in the OHL with the Erie Otters and now in the NHL with the Oilers, echoed Nugent-Hopkins’ comments, saying he was ecstatic both as a coach and Canadian to see his team’s captain make the difference – just like he always does in Edmonton.

“The staff and I were at the hotel watching the game and obviously, we were very invested,” he said. “We were very excited that Connor scored the goal, and I know there were a lot of high fives and a lot of excitement to see him score.

“Our table was full of Canadians, so we were cheering for them, but also extremely happy that Connor got that goal.”

Kris discusses the lineup & McDavid's goal after practice on Friday

It’s nothing new for McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins added, as they get to see it every day in Edmonton.

“The level that he expects from himself every night,” he said. “We were watching and we thought he played well. He obviously has different standards for himself, being the player he is, but even if he's not feeling it, to stick with it and come out with one of the biggest goals of his whole professional life shows the kind of character he has.”

What’s even less surprising is that McDavid said he has no intentions to celebrate long, because there’s a road trip for the Oilers that begins less than 48 hours later in Philly.

McDavid wasn’t on the ice for practice on Friday at the Flyers Training Center, but shortly after the skate began, he was touching down in Philadelphia to get situated for the start of their long five-game road trip that begins Saturday afternoon at Wells Fargo Center.

Once again, nothing new.

“Connor never wants to take any time off. He's always wants to play. He always wants to be with his team," Knoblauch said. "He's always contributing, whether that's a game or giving him an option on a practice. I've given him many options to [take a break], saying 'Hey, maybe the minutes were high last night. Maybe you're better off to not practice the next day,' but he's always wanting to be part of the team and not take time off."

Ryan talks McDavid's OT goal & more following Friday's practice

The Oilers are expected to have a new addition to their top six on Saturday in forward Matt Savoie, who will make his Oilers debut on the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin when they close out the season series with the Flyers to begin their season-long five-game road trip.

The 21-year-old from St. Albert is an offensively-gifted and fast forward who’s earned an opportunity to impress in the NHL after recording 37 points in 45 AHL games this season with the Bakersfield Condors.

“Not a whole lot of young guys on the team, so it’s good to have some young energy, but he’s a great kid,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “Really good hockey player. Sees the ice so well, and also his skill level's off the charts. So fun to see. I look forward to seeing him in the game.”

Knoblauch confirmed Stuart Skinner will get the start on Saturday, and he's 3-0-1 with a 1.96 GAA and .938 SV% all-time against the Flyers after making 27 saves on 30 shots in their previous meeting this season – a 4-3 overtime win for the Oilers at Rogers Place on Oct. 15.

