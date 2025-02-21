4 NATIONS: McDavid scores OT winner for Canada in final to defeat the United States

BOSTON, MA – Best PLAYER in the world.
Best hockey NATION in the world.
CONNOR McDAVID and CANADA.
Oilers captain Connor McDavid buried the game-winning goal at 11:42 of overtime for Team Canada on Thursday night at TD Garden to defeat Team USA 3-2 and cap off a fantastic end to-end battle between hockey's fiercest rivals in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off.
McDavid found himself open in the slot to accept a feed from Mitch Marner before roofing his shot far side past goaltender Connor Hellebuyck into the top corner to send Team Canada into exuberant celebrations, keeping the Red & White atop the hockey hierarchy with their fourth straight victory in best-on-best competition (2010 Olympics, 2014 Olympics, 2016 World Cup of Hockey & 2025 4 Nations).
"I just couldn't believe it, really," McDavid said post-game. "Just excited for our group, honestly. Everybody was so dug in. It starts months and months ago with management going out and picking the team, the coaching staff coming together and then obviously, the players doing what we do. It's been a big production and it's just sweet to have it all come together. It's a confidence-builder knowing that we can play and we can beat anybody.
"That American team is as solid as you're going to find. They're solid all around, but we just found a way in a tough building just to get it done."