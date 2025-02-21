4 NATIONS: McDavid scores OT winner for Canada in final to defeat the United States

Despite admitting that he didn't always have his best during the deciding game, McDavid came through when it mattered most for his country and was named the Player of the Game while finishing tied for second in tournament scoring with three goals and two assists in four matches. McDavid finished tied with Nathan MacKinnon, who scored Canada's opening goal in the first period and was named Tournament MVP.

"Really exciting. We just found the way," McDavid said post-game. "I thought everyone played solid. I wasn't great all night, but we just found a way tonight."

"Obviously it means a lot to our group. I think a lot of people were wondering what this tournament would mean to guys, and obviously, you could see what it means to everyone on our side. It was really exciting."

Canada had the dream start they wanted after opening the scoring just 4:48 into the opening frame through Nathan MacKinnon, beating Hellebuyck from the top of the circles with a seeing-eye wrister through traffic. The go-ahead tally was MacKinnon's team-leading fourth of the tournament, while defenceman Thomas Harley – inserted into the lineup in place of Josh Morrissey due to illness – picked up an assist along with forward Sam Reinhart.

The United States got it back on a scrappy goal from Brady Tkachuk, who flipped the rebound off a wrap-around attempt from Auston Matthews past Jordan Binnington to tie things at 1-1 just over three minutes before the first intermission. The brothers Brady and Matthew Tkachuk combined for five goals and an assist over four games for the USA and were on a line together on Thursday in Boston after both carried respective injuries and illnesses into the final.

"It means everything. I think you saw everybody lay it all on the line," McDavid said. "I think the Tkachuk bros were grinding through things, Sid grinding through something, Harley stepping in again. You know, everybody laid it all out there and it just means the world to us to find a way to get it done. That's what we do."

Defenceman Jake Sanderson made it 2-1 for the United States before centre Sam Bennett responded seven minutes later for Canada by roofing a terrific pass from Marner over the right shoulder of Hellebuyck, sending a back-and-forth and evenly-matched final at 4 Nations to the third period all square.