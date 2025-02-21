PROJECTED LINEUP: Savoie to make Oilers debut on Saturday against Flyers

The 21-year-old forward from St. Albert will suit up for the Oilers against the Flyers on Saturday afternoon on a line with Leon Draisaitl & Vasily Podkolzin in the first of back-to-back games this weekend

IMG_9819
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

PHILADELPHIA, PA – It's Savoie's time to shine.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed following Thursday's practice that forward Matt Savoie will make his debut on Saturday afternoon in the first of back-to-back games for the Edmonton Oilers against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 21-year-old from St. Albert will get the opportunity to showcase his readiness as an NHL player during the club's lengthy five-game road trip on the East Coast after impressing this season with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, recording 37 points (13G, 24A) in 45 games that includes a 10-game stretch where he posted three goals and seven helpers.

The Oilers will need to make a roster move to allow for Savoie's inclusion in the lineup prior to Saturday's 11:00 am MST puck drop at Wells Fargo Center.

"We want to give him a little runway, see where he fits in and see if he's an NHL player that's ready to help our team," Knoblauch said. "I absolutely believe that he is a player that can play in the NHL. Is he a player that's going to move the needle and make our team better? Time will tell. But so far, he's had three practices with us and we've been very impressed with him.

"But again, that's practice. What he's done in the American League and from what we've seen here, I'm very excited to see what he gives us in the games."

Kris discusses the lineup & McDavid's goal after practice on Friday

Savoie joined the Oilers for practice at Rogers Place in Edmonton coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break prior to their trip to Philadelphia and is expected to start alongside Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin on the team's second line with the chance to begin contributing offensively right off the bat.

Coach Knoblauch said it's important that Savoie has the opportunity to make his mark in a position that'll complement his skillset, which is that of a talented offensive forward with high skill and speed that will allow him to keep up with the likes of Draisaitl and Podkolzin.

But the bench boss wants to see that start with a showing of defensive confidence, having only played one NHL game during his young career back in 2023-24 with the Buffalo Sabres.

Savoie was selected in the first round, ninth overall by the Sabres at the 2022 NHL Draft before being acquired by the Oilers this past offseason in a trade that sent Ryan McLeod and Ty Tullio to Buffalo.

"Absolutely. He's an offensive player, but his defensive details will be very important. It's not just about scoring goals," Knoblauch said. "If he can help contribute some offence, that's great, and I think with his mind and his abilities, can he do that at the NHL level right now? We'll find that out."

Ryan talks McDavid's OT goal & more following Friday's practice

Goaltender Stuart Skinner is Edmonton's confirmed starter, while captain Connor McDavid – fresh off scoring the deciding OT goal for Canada during Thursday's final of the 4 Nations Face-Off – is poised to play on Saturday after missing Friday's practice as he travelled to Philadelphia to join the Oilers.

McDavid himself said post-game in Boston that he has no plans to take a night off, and Coach Knoblauch expects nothing less from the game's greatest.

"Connor never wants to take any time off. He's always wants to play. He always wants to be with his team," he said. "He's always contributing, whether that's a game or giving him an option on a practice. I've given him many options to [take a break], saing 'Hey, maybe the minutes were high last night. Maybe you're better off to not practice the next day,' but he's always wanting to be part of the team and not take time off."

Due to the absence of McDavid from practice and a pending roster move by the Oilers, Edmonton's projected lineup against Philadelphia is subject to change and will have to be confirmed during warm-ups.

View Edmonton's Projected Lineup vs. Philadelphia below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Savoie - Draisaitl - Podkolzin
Skinner - Janmark - Perry
Arvidsson - Henrique - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Klingberg
Kulak - Emberson

Skinner
Pickard

