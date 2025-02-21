PROJECTED LINEUP: Savoie to make Oilers debut on Saturday against Flyers

PHILADELPHIA, PA – It's Savoie's time to shine.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed following Thursday's practice that forward Matt Savoie will make his debut on Saturday afternoon in the first of back-to-back games for the Edmonton Oilers against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 21-year-old from St. Albert will get the opportunity to showcase his readiness as an NHL player during the club's lengthy five-game road trip on the East Coast after impressing this season with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, recording 37 points (13G, 24A) in 45 games that includes a 10-game stretch where he posted three goals and seven helpers.

The Oilers will need to make a roster move to allow for Savoie's inclusion in the lineup prior to Saturday's 11:00 am MST puck drop at Wells Fargo Center.

"We want to give him a little runway, see where he fits in and see if he's an NHL player that's ready to help our team," Knoblauch said. "I absolutely believe that he is a player that can play in the NHL. Is he a player that's going to move the needle and make our team better? Time will tell. But so far, he's had three practices with us and we've been very impressed with him.

"But again, that's practice. What he's done in the American League and from what we've seen here, I'm very excited to see what he gives us in the games."