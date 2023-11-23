News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Capitals (11.24.23)
RELEASE: Oilers to host Hockey Fights Cancer game on Tuesday (11.23.23)
GAME RECAP: Hurricanes 6, Oilers 3 (11.22.23)
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Hurricanes (11.22.23)
BLOG: Oilers to be challenged by Hurricanes' strong lineup, tactics & home record (11.22.23)
PROJECTED LINEUP: Janmark making his return to Oilers lineup vs. Carolina (11.22.23)
PREVIEW: Oilers at Hurricanes (11.22.23)
GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 3 (11.20.23)
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers (11.20.23)
GENE'S BLOG: That's For You, Mom (11.20.23)
PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard to make first Oilers start in Sunrise (11.20.23)
PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (11.20.23)
GAME RECAP: Lightning 6, Oilers 4 (11.18.23)
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Lightning (11.18.23)
PREVIEW: Oilers at Lightning (11.17.23)
BLOG: Brown bound for a return to the Oilers lineup (11.17.23)
BLOG: Knoblauch's OT deployment delivers vs. Seattle (11.16.23)
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 3 (OT) (11.15.23)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals

The Oilers finish off their four-game road trip on Friday at Capital One Arena against the Capitals

By Jamie Umbach
The Edmonton Oilers conclude their four-game road trip on Friday night at Capital One Arena against the Washington Capitals.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet West at 1:00 PM MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

The Oilers look to bounce back on Friday against the Capitals

WASHINGTON, DC – The Edmonton Oilers look to conclude this four-game road trip with a capital ‘W’ against the Washington Capitals on Friday afternoon to get themselves back into the win column.

The Blue & Orange fell 6-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh on Wednesday night to sink to their third straight defeat and a 5-12-1 overall record – 10 points out of the final Wildcard spot in the Western Conference as we hit American Thanksgiving weekend after starting the trip with defeats in Tampa Bay and Florida.

Four first-period goals ultimately condemned the Oilers to defeat despite a strong response over the final 20 minutes, but the coaches and players are opting to look at the positives from that final frame as they try to extrapolate that performance over a full game, which is something they’ve struggled to do this campaign.

“Obviously there are things to learn from each of those periods,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said after Thursday’s practice at Capital One Arena. “But right now, I think with the way this team is, we're focusing on the positives and trying to create an identity of how we want to play, not what we don't want to do.

“I think in the third period, we showed what we want to be like and what we want to be like moving forward.”

Kris speaks following Thursday's American Thanksgiving skate in D.C.

The Oilers have exhibited bits and pieces of what they’re capable of despite having yet to find consistency in all parts of their games.

Carrying that over three complete periods and being able to repeat those performances remains the goal for a team that’s yet to really find their footing or any sort of momentum to make a push up the standings.

“I think we've shown spurts of what we need to do,” Knoblauch said. “The power play has looked good at times, and other times it's disappointed. The defensive play we've been able to manage the opportunities we've given up, but just being able to do it for a full 60 minutes.

“Ultimately, we're just trying to focus on becoming a complete team – a team that has a good power play, has a good penalty kill, can play five on five, can score goals and can also defend. We're just working on all facets of the game.”

Momentum was a detail that defenceman Mattias Ekholm spoke about after Thursday’s practice in Washington, saying that he and his teammates need to do a better job managing the game.

That means finding a big offensive shift to turn the tide or focusing on stamping out another team’s push when the flow of the game might be going against the Oilers.

Mattias talks after an American Thanksgiving skate in Washington

“It's easy to say play a better defence, but I also think at times it's almost like we got to go out there with the mindset that we can't just think that we're going to score every shift. Sometimes, you’ve got to go out there and just make sure we take their momentum out of the game a little bit. 

“Like [in Carolina], they just kept coming. We’ve got to find a way to just get pucks deep and make sure the crowd gets out of it a little bit because they just kept coming and they just got goal after goal. Then, it's game over. I think managing the game is something that we have to do better.”

That task, along with the lifting of the Blue & Orange out of this early-season slump, will fall on the entire group.

Ekholm saw upon his arrival last season in Oil Country just how capable this Edmonton team is after going 14-0-1 down the stretch into the playoffs; looking like they were incapable of losing.

Coach Knoblauch spoke post-game on Wednesday that the desire from his group to limit mistakes is creating a sense of paralysis on the ice that’s contributing to errors, and working out of that funk is a priority for the group.

“Last year when I got here, were on a roll and we barely couldn't lose a game, so to see us on this side of things, it's different,” Ekholm said. “It's probably where you learn the most, so I know we're a resilient group. I know guys care in here almost to the point where they care too much, and it gets to a nervous thing or a pressure thing.

“That's something we're working on. To be able to perform under pressure and to be able to perform in a situation like this is something that's hard, but it's something that we're working on.”

