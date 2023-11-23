PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers

WASHINGTON, DC – The Edmonton Oilers look to conclude this four-game road trip with a capital ‘W’ against the Washington Capitals on Friday afternoon to get themselves back into the win column.

The Blue & Orange fell 6-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh on Wednesday night to sink to their third straight defeat and a 5-12-1 overall record – 10 points out of the final Wildcard spot in the Western Conference as we hit American Thanksgiving weekend after starting the trip with defeats in Tampa Bay and Florida.

Four first-period goals ultimately condemned the Oilers to defeat despite a strong response over the final 20 minutes, but the coaches and players are opting to look at the positives from that final frame as they try to extrapolate that performance over a full game, which is something they’ve struggled to do this campaign.

“Obviously there are things to learn from each of those periods,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said after Thursday’s practice at Capital One Arena. “But right now, I think with the way this team is, we're focusing on the positives and trying to create an identity of how we want to play, not what we don't want to do.

“I think in the third period, we showed what we want to be like and what we want to be like moving forward.”