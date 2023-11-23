GAME RECAP: Hurricanes 6, Oilers 3

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers dropped to their third straight defeat of their four-game Eastern Conference road trip on Wednesday night with a 6-3 defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

Zach Hyman added a pair of goals to hit double digits for the season, but the winger's offensive exploits couldn't make up for a four-goal first period from Carolina, who were led by two-point nights from Seth Jarvis, Teuvo Teravainen and Jaden Chatfield in the victory.

"We had a terrible start, so anytime you give any team, whether they're good or not very good, a 4-0 lead, it's tough to come back from," Evander Kane said.

Edmonton netminder Stuart Skinner gave way to Calvin Pickard in the opening frame after conceding four goals on 13 shots, while defenceman Mattias Ekholm scored a short-handed goal in the second period of the defeat.

The Blue & Orange fall to 5-12-1 on the season and conclude their four-game road trip in Washington, DC against the Capitals on Friday afternoon.