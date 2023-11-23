PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Capitals

WASHINGTON, DC – The Edmonton Oilers held a full practice at Capital One Arena on Thursday afternoon before Friday's 1:00 p.m. MT afternoon tilt against the Washington Capitals as part of American Thanksgiving weekend.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were split on the first and second lines, while Mattias Janmark, James Hamblin, Sam Gagner and Adam Erne all rotated in on the fourth line. Philip Broberg was the extra defenceman during the session.

Netminder Stuart Skinner was back in the starter's net.

Here are the Oilers projected lines based on Thursday's practice:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman

Kane - Draisaitl - Brown

Foegele - McLeod - Ryan

Janmark - Hamblin - Gagner/Erne

Nurse - Ceci

Ekholm - Bouchard

Kulak - Desharnais

Broberg

Skinner

Pickard