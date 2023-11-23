News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Capitals

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and starting goaltender for Thursday's game at Capital One Arena against the Capitals

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

WASHINGTON, DC – The Edmonton Oilers held a full practice at Capital One Arena on Thursday afternoon before Friday's 1:00 p.m. MT afternoon tilt against the Washington Capitals as part of American Thanksgiving weekend.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were split on the first and second lines, while Mattias Janmark, James Hamblin, Sam Gagner and Adam Erne all rotated in on the fourth line. Philip Broberg was the extra defenceman during the session.

Netminder Stuart Skinner was back in the starter's net.

Here are the Oilers projected lines based on Thursday's practice:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Brown
Foegele - McLeod - Ryan
Janmark - Hamblin - Gagner/Erne

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais
Broberg

Skinner
Pickard