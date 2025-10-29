How the Oilers 50/50 became the largest raffle in professional sports

Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation helping more kids, families and communities than ever before

Leon5050
By Corey Smith, EOCF Volunteer Board Chair

I always thought being born and raised in Oil Country was as good as it gets. There is truly no place I would rather live. This is my home, this is my community, this is where I belong.

I grew up in Edmonton and pursued my post-secondary education at the University of Alberta, started my career in Oil & Gas, and eventually had the opportunity to lead the amazing people here in my current role at Ram Elevators. In 2017, I became a member of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) volunteer Board of Directors and in 2020 I was elected Board Chair. As an Edmonton native and life-long, die-hard Oilers fan, I was deeply honoured.

To speak on behalf of the Board, we are extremely proud of what we, and volunteer Boards before us, have accomplished thanks to the unmatched passion and generosity of Oilers fans. Since 2001, the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has raised over $559 million dollars—$472 million through the 50/50 alone. In addition to helping hundreds of thousands of kids, families and communities when they need it most, the 50/50 has generated $236 million in jackpot winnings for everyday Albertans.

5050_2
Supatra

But how did this happen? How did the EOCF 50/50 become the largest raffle in professional sports, anywhere?

In July 2020, with no fans in the stands due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Board made the strategic decision to take the EOCF 50/50 from an in-venue raffle available only to fans during Oilers home games, to an online raffle available to anyone in Alberta during home games, away games and non-game days. This was a complete game-changer and, recognizing the potential of raising significant funds to benefit Albertans, the EOCF Board made the decision to invest heavily in the online 50/50.

When the Board made this decision, we knew it would take a complete overhaul of the operational model, including the resources needed to market and operate the 50/50 across the entire province, versus the simple model of selling tickets to fans in the arena. We also knew it would take a significant investment to build the EOCF 50/50 into what it is today, and to maintain, compete, innovate and continue to grow the raffle in a market heavily saturated with other online 50/50 raffles—many inspired by the unprecedented success of our own raffle.

5050_1

The first step was to select a raffle service provider that could support our ambitious goals. After doing our due diligence, the Board chose Win50 which is accredited by AGLC and runs a variety of other popular raffles in Alberta. We know there is an affiliation between Win50 and OEG, but to the EOCF Board, after vetting other providers, evaluating the comprehensive services offered and most important, looking at the results—Win50 was the clear choice. While other companies may provide the technology platforms, the EOCF Board needed a turnkey approach from a company willing to invest the time, money, and resources to maximize the potential of our 50/50.

The Board is responsible for the oversight of the 50/50 and Win50 is responsible for all expenses including multi-million-dollar expenses to 50+ third parties for line items such as prizing (vehicles, cash, trips, experiences, etc.), production of television and radio commercials, marketing & promotion, digital advertising, licensing of the raffle technology platform, staffing, customer service and others. This turnkey service, combined with their capability and expertise, mixed with the passion and generosity of Oilers fans across Alberta, is how the EOCF 50/50 became the largest raffle in professional sports—resulting in a steep increase in revenue from the raffle to the EOCF and, most importantly, to beneficiaries.

This rapid growth doesn’t just happen by itself, it was due to the intentional, strategic decision to invest in the 50/50 so that it could raise more funds to help more kids and families in need across Oil Country. The EOCF's success stems from deliberate, continued investment, innovation and operational excellence—and it has paid off for both everyday Albertan jackpot winners and charities and the kids and families they serve in Oil Country.

Since the 50/50 went online in July 2020, the EOCF has invested and committed just under $90 million to partner charities and community programs supporting a wide range of causes like cancer research and treatment, food insecurity, pet rescue, support for vulnerable youth, and many more. We also created the ‘Every Kid Deserves a Shot’ initiative that has already helped over 71,000 kids with access to hockey and other youth-sport-based programs—and the Foundation still has funds in reserve to invest back into the community as the Board directs.

PokerNight

FEATURE: Together for Kids in Oil Country | Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers 50/50 has set a new standard for 50/50 raffles at sporting events, with many teams now emulating the innovations and approach developed here in Alberta, thereby benefitting other charities across Canada. There are some backwards thinkers who think this success just happens. Well, I can tell you it doesn’t “just happen”, it’s the result of continuous investment, innovation and never settling for second best.

OPINION: Stop punishing charities for their success | Edmonton Oilers

So, while it’s costly to run, maintain, innovate and grow the largest 50/50 raffle in the world, there are hundreds of thousands of thousands of kids, families and communities in need who would say it sure is worth it.

And I would be remiss to not thank the best fans in the game of hockey, possibly in all of sports. Thank you for your kindness, your passion, your generosity, your trust, and for making the EOCF 50/50 the largest in professional sports, helping so many fellow Albertans in need. This is Oil Country!

See you at the rink.

And don’t forget to get your 50/50 tickets!

Corey Smith is the volunteer board chair of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation. He is the President & Chief Executive Officer at RAM Elevators & Lifts, a board member with the Business Council of Alberta and previously served on the volunteer board of directors for the Covenant Foundation and TEC Edmonton among others.

