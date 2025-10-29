How the Oilers 50/50 became the largest raffle in professional sports

The first step was to select a raffle service provider that could support our ambitious goals. After doing our due diligence, the Board chose Win50 which is accredited by AGLC and runs a variety of other popular raffles in Alberta. We know there is an affiliation between Win50 and OEG, but to the EOCF Board, after vetting other providers, evaluating the comprehensive services offered and most important, looking at the results—Win50 was the clear choice. While other companies may provide the technology platforms, the EOCF Board needed a turnkey approach from a company willing to invest the time, money, and resources to maximize the potential of our 50/50.

The Board is responsible for the oversight of the 50/50 and Win50 is responsible for all expenses including multi-million-dollar expenses to 50+ third parties for line items such as prizing (vehicles, cash, trips, experiences, etc.), production of television and radio commercials, marketing & promotion, digital advertising, licensing of the raffle technology platform, staffing, customer service and others. This turnkey service, combined with their capability and expertise, mixed with the passion and generosity of Oilers fans across Alberta, is how the EOCF 50/50 became the largest raffle in professional sports—resulting in a steep increase in revenue from the raffle to the EOCF and, most importantly, to beneficiaries.

This rapid growth doesn’t just happen by itself, it was due to the intentional, strategic decision to invest in the 50/50 so that it could raise more funds to help more kids and families in need across Oil Country. The EOCF's success stems from deliberate, continued investment, innovation and operational excellence—and it has paid off for both everyday Albertan jackpot winners and charities and the kids and families they serve in Oil Country.

Since the 50/50 went online in July 2020, the EOCF has invested and committed just under $90 million to partner charities and community programs supporting a wide range of causes like cancer research and treatment, food insecurity, pet rescue, support for vulnerable youth, and many more. We also created the ‘Every Kid Deserves a Shot’ initiative that has already helped over 71,000 kids with access to hockey and other youth-sport-based programs—and the Foundation still has funds in reserve to invest back into the community as the Board directs.