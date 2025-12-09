PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Sabres

Not only are the goals going in for the Oilers, but they’re scoring them the right way by their standards, with more than Edmonton’s top players being the ones doing the damage.
“Definitely a lot more confidence,” Head Coach Kris Knoblach said. “Anytime you score goals, that's confidence throughout the group. But more importantly, just as individuals, once they get a goal or get on the scoresheet, it goes a tremendous way in just feeling good about your game and the feeling that you're contributing."
“It starts with us moving the puck a lot better, just transitioning up the ice and just executing our passes. I think that has a lot to do with it… I like that we're playing with that attack mentality and not being on the outside as much as we were earlier in the year.”
Amongst their recent goal-scoring streak, they've received contributions throughout their lineup – starting at the top by receiving a combined total of 23 points (8G, 15A) from Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard.
McDavid has recorded multi-point games in back-to-back wins to move into third in the NHL’s scoring race behind Nathan MacKinnon (49) and Macklin Celebrini (32) with 42 points (14G, 28A). Leon Draisaitl has 19 points (7 G, 12 A) in his last 11 games, including points in nine of his last 10 appearances.
“The goals are nice,” McDavid added. “Obviously, they’re going in, but we're generating more. We’re generating a couple more chances, getting inside, getting into the net, attacking more, and I’ve definitely liked the offensive side better the last little bit.”