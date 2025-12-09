PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Sabres

Matt Savoie is surging in a top-six role, providing depth scoring with three goals in two games, and is taking advantage of the Oilers’ locker-room presence that’s been led by their leaders, who didn’t let the morale of the group get too low through their tough start.

“I think the confidence didn't really waver in this room, so it's not that much of a different feeling,” he said. “I think it's a little bit more loose. Guys are more confident, more comfortable in the way that they're playing, and I think that just gels into everyone else feeling good about themselves right out of the gate.”

The Oilers' next three opponents will come into Rogers Place to play the second of a back-to-back, with Buffalo playing in Calgary on Monday night, so there's a belief in the locker room that they can keep this streak going against some tired opponents if they can continue to feel good about themselves.

Edmonton jumped all over a fatigued Winnipeg side on Saturday in a 6-2 win, who'd played the previous night on home ice after having just returned home from a five-game Eastern road swing, and took advantage of a Seattle side on Thursday that hadn't played in five days in a 9-4 thrashing.

"With Winnipeg, a tough trip where they were home for one, and then on a back-to-back here," McDavid added. "They didn't seem like they had a ton of juice, so it's a tough stretch and a tough couple of weeks for different teams. We also saw Seattle, which hadn't played for a week, so it was a unique schedule for a lot of different reasons. Everyone's kind of going through their own thing, and our team obviously is feeling pretty good."

The Oilers are wrapping up their season series with the Sabres following their 5-1 defeat in Buffalo back on Nov. 17.