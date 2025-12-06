PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets

Leon Draisaitl registered a four-point game alongside his captain, as both McDavid and Draisaitl posted four or more points in the same game for the 11th time in their careers to tie Wayne Gretzky and Glenn Anderson for the fifth-most in NHL history.

Rookie Matt Savoie potted two goals for his first career multi-goal game, leading the Oilers in shifts with 24, while both Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard registered three assists to move Bouchard into fourth in the NHL for points from a defenceman

The win was a bounce-back at home after falling 8-3 to the Dallas Stars on Nov. 25 and 9-1 to the Colorado Avalanche earlier in November, but the Oilers now feel they've assembled a decent run of performances dating back to a 2-1 overtime defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning during their last big road trip.

"I think the last few games we played really well defensively and with pretty good full efforts, so just looking to string it all together and go on a little bit of a run here and put some wins together," Savoie said.

"I feel like we're playing better, obviously, and it's nice to score some goals and feel good about ourselves," McDavid added. "It's been a little bit of a grind here finding wins, so it's nice to put a good one together."