PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets

The Oilers continue their five-game homestand against the Jets on Hockey Night in Canada

By Jamie Umbach
The Edmonton Oilers continue their five-game homestand at Rogers Place on Saturday night against the Winnipeg Jets.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet & Hockey Night in Canada at 8:00 pm MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

EDMONTON, AB – Let's keep this momentum going.

After Thursday's nine-goal explosion against the Seattle Kraken, the Edmonton Oilers will look for a repeat performance on Saturday night to string together back-to-back victories when they continue their five-game homestand at Rogers Place against the Winnipeg Jets.

"I feel like we haven't really had that all year, so it feels good to get a couple as a group," Connor McDavid said post-game. "Hopefully, guys are feeling good about themselves and can build on it."

The Oilers had 11 different players record points in the 9-4 victory over Seattle, scoring three goals in each period and being led by McDavid's 13th career hat-trick to claim their second win in six days over their Pacific Division foes after earning a 4-0 shutout win at Climate Pledge Arena one week ago.

It was the fifth time this season the Oilers have scored five goals or more, and their 13th win in 18 games against the Kraken (13-4-1) after sustaining a 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday following their shutout on the West Coast in their previous outing.

Leon Draisaitl registered a four-point game alongside his captain, as both McDavid and Draisaitl posted four or more points in the same game for the 11th time in their careers to tie Wayne Gretzky and Glenn Anderson for the fifth-most in NHL history.

Rookie Matt Savoie potted two goals for his first career multi-goal game, leading the Oilers in shifts with 24, while both Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard registered three assists to move Bouchard into fourth in the NHL for points from a defenceman

The win was a bounce-back at home after falling 8-3 to the Dallas Stars on Nov. 25 and 9-1 to the Colorado Avalanche earlier in November, but the Oilers now feel they've assembled a decent run of performances dating back to a 2-1 overtime defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning during their last big road trip.

"I think the last few games we played really well defensively and with pretty good full efforts, so just looking to string it all together and go on a little bit of a run here and put some wins together," Savoie said.

"I feel like we're playing better, obviously, and it's nice to score some goals and feel good about ourselves," McDavid added. "It's been a little bit of a grind here finding wins, so it's nice to put a good one together."

While the Oilers are finding more consistency in recent games, the Jets have been struggling to find theirs, having finished their previous five-game road trip with a 1-3-1 record before returning home on Friday to begin a back-to-back with a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Winnipeg has been dealing with the absence of former Vezina Trophy-winning netminder Connor Hellebuyck since Nov. 22, handing over the reins between the pipes to Eric Comrie and rookie Thomas Milic, and has lost four of the six games they've played without him.

Comrie was excellent on Friday against Buffalo by making 34 saves in the 4-1 win, and the Oilers should expect to get a look at Milic for the first time on Saturday when the Jets play the second of a back-to-back after they played on home ice the night before and had to travel to Edmonton.

The Oilers (12-11-5) and Jets (14-12-1) are both tied on points, though Winnipeg has one fewer game played than Edmonton as both Canadian clubs look to improve on their early-season places around the Wild Card spots in the Western Conference standings.

