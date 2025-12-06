PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Jets

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings & starting goalie for Saturday night's visit from the Jets to Rogers Place

Utah Mammoth v Edmonton Oilers

© 2025 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – David Tomasek is expected to replace Connor Clattenburg on the fourth line, and Stuart Skinner will return between the pipes for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night when they host the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place on Hockey Night in Canada.

Clattenburg was not on the ice for Saturday's pre-game skate after taking a high stick during the third period of Thursday's 9-4 win over the Seattle Kraken and being forced to leave the game. Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said post-game that he'd need stitches, but expected the 20-year-old rookie to be alright.

Tomasek is poised to suit up for his first game since Nov. 25 in a loss to the Dallas Stars and has two goals and two assists in 18 appearances this season.

Kris speaks ahead of a clash with the Jets on Saturday at Rogers Place

The Oilers are looking to blend their previous two performances together after following up a 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday with a nine-goal explosion in a 9-4 win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday – their second win over their Pacific Division rivals in the last week.

Coach Knoblauch thought Thursday's performance was a deserved result for the Oilers, given how well they'd played overall in their previous five games, after watching his players come out with a commitment to play the right way that started with proper defending.

The offence was always going to come, and it arrived in a big way against the Kraken.

"It was nice to see our guys get rewarded, because I think overall, we've been playing pretty well defensively," Knoblauch said. "Our compete, our attention detail has been better. As good as that is, sometimes you play a really good game, and you just can't score. I thought that's what happened against Minnesota, where their goalie played really well, or we just didn't bear down and finish the opportunities.

But we have to be careful that we can't expect to score 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 goals to win hockey games. Three should be enough to score or win a hockey game, and that's kind of the mentality; if we can keep them to two, we should be able to win. So, from the coach's perspective, we're always thinking more about defence, and the players' perspective, they're thinking more about offence. So you gotta have a balance."

Zach talks ahead of Saturday's meeting with the Jets at Rogers Place

Zach Hyman was one of 11 different Oilers to record a point against the Kraken with a beautiful solo effort in the second period, giving him two goals in three games as he hits the nine-game mark following his return to the lineup in mid-November after recovering from wrist surgery he underwent back in May.

Hyman will keep his place on the top line next to Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

"I feel good," he said. "I'm nine games in now, and I feel like I have my legs under me. I feel like the timing's back, and it's nice to get one in the last game. So I'm just gonna continue to press along.

"It's always nice to see them go in. Last year, I didn't score for the first 10 games, so a little bit different start, which is great. Especially coming off an injury, you want to get on the board early, and the first one went off my skate, and then this one was a little bit nicer. You can kind of build off of that."

Brett speaks as the Oilers prepare to host the Jets on Saturday

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Jets below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Savoie
Mangiapane - Henrique - Janmark
Frederic - Lazar - Tomasek

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Regula
Kulak - Emberson

Skinner
Pickard

