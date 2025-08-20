FEATURE: Together for Kids in Oil Country

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation is removing barriers to sport for kids through the Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative with transformational investments and community partnerships

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) continues to expand its impact with transformational investments focused on inspiring and empowering kids across Oil Country, building on the foundation laid by Every Kid Deserves a Shot, presented by Rogers. Through dedicated programs and strong partnerships, the EOCF is creating lasting change both on and off the ice.

Every Kid Deserves a Shot operates on the principle that all kids, no matter their background or barriers, deserve a chance to belong. The program provides access to sport along with inclusive support to build confidence, encourage educational growth and develop leadership skills in kids.

Since its launch, Every Kid Deserves a Shot has inspired and supported nearly 70,000 kids across more than 130 communities in Oil Country through the power and spirit of hockey, with a goal of reaching 100,000. The EOCF has invested $14.2 million to date in delivery partners and its own hockey programs and is committing an additional $7.2 million over five years – bringing the total investment to $21 million by 2030.

Every Kid Deserves a Shot exists to remove barriers and give more kids the chance to build confidence and be part of a team and community, explained Myrna Khan, Executive Director of the EOCF.

"Through our programming and partner initiatives, we are changing the lives of countless kids and families when they need us most," said Khan. "Every Kid Deserves a Shot isn't just about putting sticks in kids' hands. It's about everything that happens around, beside, near and on the way to the rink – creating space for education, building resilience and nurturing community."

The EOCF hosted a community day to celebrate Every Kid Deserves a Shot

The EOCF is removing barriers for kids in underserved communities by covering registration fees, supplying equipment, funding local programs, and supporting inclusive, educational environments. This happens through long-term investments and partnerships with organizations like KidSport, Sport Central, Free Play for Kids, and the Hockey Alberta Foundation.

RELEASE: EOCF invests $21 million in Every Kid Deserves a Shot

Free Play for Kids, a delivery partner of Every Kid Deserves a Shot, offers after-school programs that create accessible and inclusive spaces where kids are not only free to play but also empowered to build confidence and grow, says Tim Adams, Founder and Executive Director of Free Play for Kids.

"Today, we reach nearly 4,500 kids and families a year," said Adams. "You look around the city today, you feel the amount of need that's out there, and that need is just a place to feel like you belong. A place where we can experience care, compassion and friendship, where it doesn’t matter where you come from, what you look like or who you love. That's what sport, when it’s done well, does. It creates community."

"Ever since I heard about the Oilers, I wanted to play hockey," said Michael Katua, a member of Free to Play and the U11 North Ball Hockey Team. "Since I joined this team, I've been working hard and helping my teammates. It's been a pleasure to play with them."

According to Janna Tominuk, CEO of Sport Central, funding from the EOCF's Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative has helped distribute more than 40,000 pieces of equipment to kids who need it most. She noted that demand for no-cost sports equipment continues to grow, with a 74 per cent increase over the past two years.

"We wouldn't be where we are today without the foundation’s investment in opportunity, hope and inclusion, because every kid deserves a shot," said Tominuk. "The impact of Sport Central doesn't end with every child, but it ripples through families. Every stick, every helmet, every skate leads to a story and creates lifelong memories."

Every Kid Deserves A Shot Community Day

View photos from Every Kid Deserves A Shot Community Day in Fan Park @ ICE District on August 9, 2025. Photo credit: Andy Devlin

The Oil Country Hockey Assist Program (HAP), delivered by KidSport, is the signature program of Every Kid Deserves a Shot and is now entering its fourth season. Nick Davies, Executive Director of KidSport Alberta, said the EOCF and KidSport are working together to make hockey more accessible for all kids across Oil Country.

"Over the past three seasons, thousands of kids from communities big and small across Oil Country have stepped onto the ice for the very first time, kids who might have otherwise been told 'no' because of their family's financial situation," said Davies. "These are kids who now get to feel the pride of pulling on a jersey, the thrill of scoring that first goal, the bond of being part of a team. And for parents, it's the relief of knowing their child gets to chase a dream without them having to choose between groceries and gear. When every kid gets their shot, we all win."

The Hockey Alberta Foundation’s Every Kid Every Community program, funded by Every Kid Deserves a Shot, is dedicated to inspiring a passion for hockey in every kid and every community, explained Michelle Skilnick, Manager of the Hockey Alberta Foundation.

"With this funding, we're giving kids a chance to try hockey, join a team and be part of something bigger than themselves. But it's not just about the game – it's about belonging, confidence and opportunity," said Skilnick. "Together, we're not just funding programs, we're building the future of Oil Country from the grassroots up. Looking ahead, the best is yet to come. There are still more kids to reach, more communities to support and more stories to be written."

The Oilers hosted a summit with AZ1 Hockey & South Asian Hockey

The EOCF also runs its own programs under the Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative, including First Shift, Colby's Kids, ICE School, Oilers Hockey School, Junior Oilers and more, all supported by Oilers alumni.

Oilers alumni Chris Joseph, Ben Scrivens and Ladi Smid serve as community ambassadors for Every Kid Deserves a Shot, alongside Danielle Serdachny, PWHL Seattle forward and the initiative's first female hockey ambassador. Together, they support grassroots hockey programs and help inspire kids across Oil Country.

Serdachny said she feels honoured to inspire the next generation of young hockey players.

"There are going to be times, at whatever age, when you have self-doubt about what you can accomplish, but I feel that if you continue to work hard and be a great teammate, you'll keep pushing boundaries," she said.

"Danielle is so confident," said Penelope Hawes, a participant in First Shift and Colby's Kids. "She inspires so many girls to be like her and become a pro in the PWHL one day."

According to Khan, hockey is about hope, courage and belonging, values that continue to inspire players both on and off the ice.

"Every Kid Deserves a Shot is creating real, lasting impact by uniting the community and removing barriers," she said. "This initiative is helping build a future where every kid has the chance to be inspired and reach their full potential."

Go to Every Kid Deserves a Shot to learn more about the initiative.

