FEATURE: Together for Kids in Oil Country

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) continues to expand its impact with transformational investments focused on inspiring and empowering kids across Oil Country, building on the foundation laid by Every Kid Deserves a Shot, presented by Rogers. Through dedicated programs and strong partnerships, the EOCF is creating lasting change both on and off the ice.

Every Kid Deserves a Shot operates on the principle that all kids, no matter their background or barriers, deserve a chance to belong. The program provides access to sport along with inclusive support to build confidence, encourage educational growth and develop leadership skills in kids.

Since its launch, Every Kid Deserves a Shot has inspired and supported nearly 70,000 kids across more than 130 communities in Oil Country through the power and spirit of hockey, with a goal of reaching 100,000. The EOCF has invested $14.2 million to date in delivery partners and its own hockey programs and is committing an additional $7.2 million over five years – bringing the total investment to $21 million by 2030.

Every Kid Deserves a Shot exists to remove barriers and give more kids the chance to build confidence and be part of a team and community, explained Myrna Khan, Executive Director of the EOCF.

"Through our programming and partner initiatives, we are changing the lives of countless kids and families when they need us most," said Khan. "Every Kid Deserves a Shot isn't just about putting sticks in kids' hands. It's about everything that happens around, beside, near and on the way to the rink – creating space for education, building resilience and nurturing community."