BLOG: Savoie's confidence growing with Oilers after sticking to strengths

EDMONTON, AB – Confidence is everything for an NHL player. Even more so for rookies.

Right now, Matt Savoie is showing he has plenty of it, having put together the best two-game stretch of his young career as the 21-year-old winger continues to make strides at the highest level and become an even more impactful player for the Oilers.

“He's getting more and more confident,” Connor McDavid said. “You can see some of his skills starting to come in. He’s going to the net hard. He's not the biggest guy ever, but he plays a big game and is highly competitive. We’re starting to see all that.”

The 5-foot-9 forward has scored three goals over his last two games – one at even strength, one on the power play and another while shorthanded – to reach the 10-point mark this season while playing in a top-six role after posting only a goal and an assist in his previous eight games.

Last Thursday’s 9-4 win over the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place saw Savoie score both on the power play and the penalty kill while recording 19:41 of ice time – his second-highest total of the season after playing three seconds more on Nov. 13 in a loss to Columbus.