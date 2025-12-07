GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Jets 2

EDMONTON, AB – Are we living in an 'alternate' reality?

Wearing their cream-coloured alternate jerseys for the second straight game, the Edmonton Oilers cruised to another high-scoring victory on Saturday night, finding the back of the net six times in a 6-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets and amassing 15 total goals over back-to-back home wins at Rogers Place.

"We look a lot more connected, we look a lot faster," Leon Draisaitl said post-game. "Obviously, we're looking to take steps and continue to get better. Sometimes, you lose confidence in your own ability and the ability of the group a little bit, and then it takes a little lull to get out of it."

"Hopefully, we can string a couple together here."

In three games wearing their alternate jerseys this season, the Oilers have amassed 21 goals over nine periods against Utah, Seattle and Winnipeg and will wear the uniform next on Dec. 23 in the Battle of Alberta on home ice against the Calgary Flames.

The Oilers spread out their scoring on Saturday, with 13 players getting on the stat sheet against the Jets. Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each recorded a goal & assist, while Connor McDavid contributed two helpers in Edmonton's seventh home victory that improved their overall record this season to 13-11-5.

Matt Savoie scored in a second straight game and has three goals in his last two contests after notching his sixth goal of the season to reach the 10-point mark in his rookie campaign as part of a four-goal opening frame for the Oilers. Curtis Lazar and David Tomasek also scored for the Oilers, and goaltender Stuart Skinner picked up his 10th win of the season by making 19 saves on 21 shots.

Edmonton's four-goal first period was the fourth straight regulation period where they scored three or more goals, marking the first time they've accomplished the feat since scoring three or more goals in four straight periods from Oct. 21-22, 1986.

The Oilers will be back on home ice on Tuesday when they welcome the Buffalo Sabres to Rogers Place to continue their five-game homestand.