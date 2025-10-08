FEATURE: Walman's desire & skillset a perfect long-term fit

EDMONTON, AB – Jake Walman wound up exactly where he’s always wanted to be.

He didn’t necessarily know it was going to be Edmonton, but after being traded three times in four seasons – playing for the Blues, the Red Wings, the Sharks and now the Oilers – the 29-year-old quickly came to understand that Oil Country had everything he was looking for in a long-term NHL home.

“Only people in my close circle would know the battles that they put you through, and for whatever reason, things happen, and I’m fortunate to be in this position,” Walman said. “I don't want to be anywhere else.

"I think I'm meant to be here.”

The Oilers couldn’t agree more, signing Walman to a seven-year contract extension on Monday worth an average annual value of $7 million after showing their desire to acquire the left-shot defenceman at the 2025 trade deadline by offering San Jose a 2026 first-round pick and prospect Carl Berglund.

Upon arrival, Walman became an impactful and versatile contributor on the Edmonton blueline, recording a goal and seven assists with a plus-5 rating in 15 regular-season games and a further two goals and eight assists and a plus-10 rating in 22 post-season contests in 2024-25.

The 6-foot-1, 218-pound defenceman owns the ability to play his offside as a left-shot defenceman, and his energetic playstyle and strong offensive instincts have made him a welcome addition to the blueline for a competitive Oilers team with ambitions of getting back to a third straight Stanley Cup Final.

“It's been great since he came in,” said Connor McDavid, who made his own commitment alongside Walman by signing his own two-year extension on Monday. “Obviously, he’s fit in really well. It’s a tough ask to play your off side, and he obviously has the ability to do that, which is important. He moves well, he's a big body, shoots well and plays with a ton of emotion, which is always a good thing. It’s nice to have him locked up for a long time. He's a big piece.”