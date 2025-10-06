RELEASE: Oilers sign Walman to seven-year extension

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday they have signed defenceman Jake Walman to a seven-year contract extension with an average annual value of $7 million.

Walman (6'1", 218 lbs.) was acquired by Edmonton from San Jose prior to the 2025 NHL trade deadline and skated in 15 regular season games for the club, recording a goal and seven assists. The 29-year-old contributed another pair of goals and eight assists over 22 games for the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Prior to joining Edmonton, the left-shot blueliner was in the midst of a career year with the Sharks and wrapped the 2024-25 campaign with seven goals and 33 assists for 40 points. His assists and points were both career highs, as was his 22:46 TOI per game. His 65 combined games between the two clubs last year was also the most of his six-year NHL career dating back to 2019-20.

Originally a third-round selection by the St. Louis Blues (82nd overall) in 2014, the Toronto native has skated in 267 career games with the Blues, Detroit Red Wings, Sharks and Oilers, collecting 32 goals and 59 assists for 91 points along with 149 penalty minutes and a +3 plus-minus rating.