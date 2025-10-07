FEATURE: McDavid committed to Stanley Cup journey in Edmonton

Now, with the salary cap expected to rise over the next three seasons, along with the additional savings provided to Oilers management from the contract extension signed by McDavid, there’s a considerable mandate from the captain for them to go out and strengthen their roster and position themselves even further as one of the League's top contenders, having been to the Stanley Cup Final in consecutive seasons and coming just short on both occasions.

"It shows that he wants to win. It's very obvious," Draisaitl said. "But within our group, we've got to do our work regardless of individuals, and it would have been the same in my situation. There's no difference. As I said, he's our captain, our leader, and our go-to guy. He's irreplaceable. So obviously, it's a great feeling for all of us to have him for three more years."

Along with the fans, McDavid said he owed it to his teammates not to extend negotiations too far into the regular season, while staying in Edmonton to try and bring home a Stanley Cup. Two years at $12.5 million AAV is where he ended up landing after not discussing any numbers with Oilers' management before Monday morning, with conversations focusing on where the team was heading in the coming years rather than money.

Because winning with the group here in Edmonton was always the priority, and the captain doesn't joke around when it comes to winning.

“I said I was committed to winning here, and I meant that when I said,” McDavid said. “Two years makes a lot of sense. It gives us a chance to continue chasing down what we've been chasing here with the core guys that have been here, and a little bit of money to work with, too. So I think the deal makes sense for both sides.

"I guess it's a unique situation. We weren't going to sign a long-term deal, so two years at that number makes a lot of sense. It gives us a chance, as I said, to extend our window here in Edmonton. It's about winning and that's always what I've preached, so I think this deal gives both sides what they're looking for."