BLOG: Henrique looks ready, Kapanen injured as Oilers prepare to return to action

EDMONTON, AB – The pain is still fresh, but it’s time to focus on Oilers hockey.

The mood at Sunday’s practice after Canada’s 2-1 overtime defeat to the United States carried a visible air of sadness for the Canadian staff and players who watched their country – and their captain – come up just short of an Olympic triumph in the gold-medal game of Milano Cortina 2026 earlier in the morning.

McDavid set a new Olympic record with 13 points (2G, 11A) in five games, and his Oilers teammates and fans saw an even more determined No. 97 do on the international stage for his nation what he’s done for their club for years in the NHL – only for the result to once again elude him like they did during Edmonton's last two trips to the Stanley Cup Final.

Despite the medal not being the one they hoped for, McDavid's teammates and coaches in Oil Country couldn’t be prouder of their enigmatic leader’s efforts in representing their club and showing the entire world why he's the most advanced player the game has ever seen, and they're excited to have him back.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Adam Henrique, who represented Canada at the World Juniors in 2010 and two World Championships while serving as captain in their 2021 victory. “As a Canadian watching teammates go for gold, it's more nerve-racking watching it all than having to play in it. But you certainly feel for those guys how much it means to them.”

“Your heart breaks for him. We know how much it means to him and how much he means to our team, but I think the world got a glimpse, if they hadn't already, of how much he means to our group here. Certainly, all of Canada knows how much he meant to that team, and the rest of the world being able to see that is pretty special.”