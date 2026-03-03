PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Senators

EDMONTON, AB – The debut of Connor Murphy in Blue & Orange will have to wait.

The Edmonton Oilers won't have their newest addition to their blueline in Connor Murphy available on Tuesday night when they begin a two-game homestand against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place.

The Oilers acquired the right-shot defenceman from the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday afternoon in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick, but their newest blueliner won't arrive in Edmonton until later on Monday after dealing with immigration and travel before linking up with his new team.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said this morning that Murphy should be ready to make his debut on Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes, but as for who his defence partner will be when he's available, "We'll see how things go tonight," added the bench boss.