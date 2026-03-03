PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Senators

Connor Murphy isn't ready to make his debut, while Connor Ingram will start his third straight game on Tuesday when the Oilers open a two-game homestand at Rogers Place against the Senators

Ottawa Senators v Edmonton Oilers

© 2024 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – The debut of Connor Murphy in Blue & Orange will have to wait.

The Edmonton Oilers won't have their newest addition to their blueline in Connor Murphy available on Tuesday night when they begin a two-game homestand against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place.

The Oilers acquired the right-shot defenceman from the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday afternoon in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick, but their newest blueliner won't arrive in Edmonton until later on Monday after dealing with immigration and travel before linking up with his new team.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said this morning that Murphy should be ready to make his debut on Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes, but as for who his defence partner will be when he's available, "We'll see how things go tonight," added the bench boss.

Kris speaks to the media following practice at Rogers Place

Knoblauch is eager to see how his defence performs tonight to get a feel for where Murphy could best slot in on their blueline after he trials some new defence pairings tonight against the Senators that were assembled during Monday's practice.

Wherever the 32-year-old rearguard does end up slotting in, the Oilers will be hoping he can help shore up their defence for the final stretch run of the regular season and into the playoffs after they lost two of their last three games despite scoring 17 goals.

The Oilers are currently 26th in both goals against per game (3.33) and penalty-kill percentage (76.9 percent) this season, and Murphy's been one of the NHL's most underrated defensive defencemen this season and over his nine years in Chicago.

"I think it takes a lot of stress off our defencemen who've been playing a lot of minutes," Knoblauch said about Murphy's addition. "But I think our two ailments this year have not been producing more offence – it's been defending and five-on-five defending.

"He'll certainly help with the penalty kill because he's a strong body who's good at blocking shots, but I think the biggest improvement will be the five-on-five not giving up as many chances. He'll help with our pairs and just give all our guys a good partner."

Connor speaks pre-game on Tuesday about the addition of Connor Murphy

Oilers captain Connor McDavid says that Murphy's playstyle and skillset will be a welcome addition to the team, saying you can never have too many of those players on your roster to for the most important time of the season.

"Not fun to play against, which is always a good sign," McDavid said. "Just a solid player. I think he can really help for sure. I don't think you can have too many of those guys. Those guys are extremely valuable. So I'm excited about it."

Darnell Nurse followed up by confirming Coach Knoblauch's comments that another penalty-killing, shutdown option will help lessen the load on the rest of the defence.

"It's exciting," he said. "I think anytime your group can get better, he definitely adds a really good component to our group. Steady back there, hard to play against, so he'll be great for us."

"Those are the things that help you win down the stretch, so he brings a lot of those elements to our team. I think our group's really excited to have him."

Knoblauch confirmed that goaltender Connor Ingram will start a third straight game.

The Oilers held an optional skate on Tuesday, so lines & defence pairings are based off Monday's practice and will be confirmed during warmups.

Darnell talks pre-game before the Oilers host the Senators

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Senators below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Kapanen
Savoie - Roslovic - Samanski
Lazar - Henrique - Frederic

Walman - Bouchard
Nurse - Emberson
Ekholm - Stastney 

Ingram
Jarry

