PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Senators

EDMONTON, AB – The March to the playoffs and the Trade Deadline continue.

For the first time in a month since before the Olympic break, the Edmonton Oilers will play on home ice on Tuesday when they return to Rogers Place to host the Ottawa Senators to begin a two-game homestand.

The Oilers are looking to keep pace in a tight Pacific Division playoff race after dropping two out of three on their California road trip following the Olympic break, including an 8-1 thrashing of the Los Angeles Kings in between 6-5 and 5-4 defeats to the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks.

Despite scoring a combined 17 goals over the three games, the Oilers were defeated twice after their defensive mistakes culminated in two tough defeats in high-scoring affairs against the Ducks and Sharks, particularly on Saturday after they fed San Jose's transition game.

The goals continue to come for the Oilers, but their struggles to keep the puck out of their net at even strength and on the penalty kill remain a point of concern as they enter the stretch drive of the regular season.

"I don't think I put my finger on any one specific player area," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of his team's recent struggles defensively, "I think there's a little bit of everything. One thing I like since the break is that we have done better at defending off the rush. Going back to the end of January and those two games in February, I thought we were giving up a lot there, and that's been better. But whether or not it's in the defensive zone, it's just a lot of miscues."

"We have players around the net and we're protecting the slot. There was a lot of emphasis during the Olympic break when we came back and had those practices on protecting the slot a lot better than we were, and we've have been doing that, but sometimes we've got guys there and we still don't get the job done."