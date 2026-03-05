RELEASE: Oilers acquire Dickinson & Dach from Chicago

Edmonton adds a pair of forwards in another deal with the Blackhawks two days after they brought Murphy in from the Windy City

GettyImages-2192550382
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forwards Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Andrew Mangiapane and a conditional first-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Chicago will retain 50 percent of Dickinson's $4.25 million salary.

Dickinson is a 30-year-old left-shot centreman from Georgetown, Ont., who has played 549 career regular season games with the Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars, scoring 74 goals and 94 assists for 168 points.

He has also played 40 career games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, tallying five goals and four assists. Dickinson was selected 29th overall by Dallas in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Dach is a 23-year-old left-shot centreman from St. Albert, Alta., who has played 78 career regular season games, scoring five goals and 11 assists.

He has also scored 23 goals and 30 assists in 81 career American Hockey League games with the Rockford IceHogs. Dach was selected 62nd overall by Chicago at the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Oilers have also placed forward Curtis Lazar on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

