BLOG: Murphy comfortable in high-pressure defensive role with Oilers

"It's a privilege to have [pressure] on your shoulders and come together with a group and feel the emotions... That's honestly a big reason why Edmonton has been my top priority," Connor Murphy said

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – This Connor’s ready to get to work in Oil Country.

Newly acquired defenceman Connor Murphy is ready to embrace everything about being in Edmonton, from his shutdown role on the Oilers' blueline to becoming familiar with his new community after being picked up from the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

Luckily, he’s got a strong base to work with in terms of his skillset and surroundings as he looks to become the missing piece for the Oilers they need to improve their defensive numbers this season and push for a third trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

“It definitely feels comfortable already, and I’ve been here enough on the road to know the spots and know how it works around the rink,” Murphy said after arriving late Tuesday afternoon.

“But even just getting to know the community more is what I'm looking forward to, and exploring outside the rink and getting to know fans and just people. Building relationships would be a lot of fun.”

Connor speaks on Tuesday after being acquired by the Oilers

Murphy was welcomed immediately to the club by FaceTime calls from Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and fellow Ohio product Jack Roslovic following the trade, along with the extended Oilers family providing warm greetings to both his wife Kristina and his one-and-a-half-year-old son Tucker.

The 32-year-old from Boston, MA didn’t arrive in Edmonton in time to be a part of his new team’s 5-4 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, but he spoke with the media in the press box during the first intermission about his jubilation over being dealt to a contender and the responsibility that comes with it.

On Wednesday afternoon, Murphy participated in his first Oilers practice at Rogers Place ahead of making his debut this Friday at home against the Carolina Hurricanes.

When he knew there was potential for him to be traded this season, the Oilers were one of the leading suitors for his skillset as a defence-first blueliner and penalty-kill specialist, and Murphy was willing to waive his no-trade clause to come to Edmonton.

Murphy is also familiar with Oilers GM & Exec. VP of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman, who was the one who brought him from Arizona to Chicago and now, Edmonton, where the expectations are even higher in the hockey-crazed market that is Oil Country.

"I had such great memories with him and really appreciate the opportunity he gave me to go to Chicago to be in such a big market and having a chance to play with a lot of legendary players and people there," Murphy said.

"I think it's a privilege to have [pressure] on your shoulders and to be able to kind of come together with a group and feel that and the emotions. The highs and lows is kind of what it's all about, and that's something that I really have had my sights set on. That's honestly a big reason why Edmonton has been my top priority."

Oilers Practice (Mar. 4)

View the photos from Connor Murphy's first practice with the Oilers on Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2026, at Rogers Place. Photo credit: Andy Devlin

Despite not playing on Wednesday, he couldn’t be more excited to finally be in Edmonton – but this time to stay – after his longest stop in the city came during the COVID bubble.

“Edmonton has been a top team that I’ve had my sights set on since I knew something might happen,” he said. “Just to be here is definitely surreal. Definitely a lot of excitement to get started.”

Now, it’s time to put those defensive skills to the test and make the most of his opportunity for an Oilers team that’s focused on reducing its goals against, improving its penalty kill, and pushing for the playoffs for another chance at competing for the Stanley Cup.

Edmonton’s new number five fits that mould perfectly after registering a 2.47 goals against per hour at five-on-five with him on the ice while leading all Chicago defenders in blocked shots (87) and total PK TOI (177:17) for their top-ranked penalty kill this season.

“[Defending] is kind of all I've done,” Murphy said. “My career has been a lot of penalty killing and defensive zone time; not intentionally being in the D zone a lot, but that’s where I'm comfortable using more of my defending and using my instincts.

“I've settled into that role for a few years now and have been really comfortable doing it, and I think that's any team's goal is to defend hard. It's a team game to check and to give that mentality on your own end, but it's definitely something I take pride in.”

Having played nine NHL seasons with the Arizona Coyotes and Chicago Blackhawks, Murphy has played only nine playoff games that include an upset win over the Oilers during the bubble in 2020, but he’s eager at this stage of his career to chase titles, and Edmonton’s a perfect fit for his abilities.

“At this point in my career, winning is a top priority, and I've had a lot of opportunity given to me being on losing teams in the past when I came up with Arizona and a few years with Chicago, getting more ice time that way and feeling comfortable with my role,” he said. “Now, I really just want to play meaningful games, and with that comes pressure.”

