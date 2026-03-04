BLOG: Murphy comfortable in high-pressure defensive role with Oilers

Murphy was welcomed immediately to the club by FaceTime calls from Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and fellow Ohio product Jack Roslovic following the trade, along with the extended Oilers family providing warm greetings to both his wife Kristina and his one-and-a-half-year-old son Tucker.

The 32-year-old from Boston, MA didn’t arrive in Edmonton in time to be a part of his new team’s 5-4 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, but he spoke with the media in the press box during the first intermission about his jubilation over being dealt to a contender and the responsibility that comes with it.

On Wednesday afternoon, Murphy participated in his first Oilers practice at Rogers Place ahead of making his debut this Friday at home against the Carolina Hurricanes.

When he knew there was potential for him to be traded this season, the Oilers were one of the leading suitors for his skillset as a defence-first blueliner and penalty-kill specialist, and Murphy was willing to waive his no-trade clause to come to Edmonton.

Murphy is also familiar with Oilers GM & Exec. VP of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman, who was the one who brought him from Arizona to Chicago and now, Edmonton, where the expectations are even higher in the hockey-crazed market that is Oil Country.

"I had such great memories with him and really appreciate the opportunity he gave me to go to Chicago to be in such a big market and having a chance to play with a lot of legendary players and people there," Murphy said.

"I think it's a privilege to have [pressure] on your shoulders and to be able to kind of come together with a group and feel that and the emotions. The highs and lows is kind of what it's all about, and that's something that I really have had my sights set on. That's honestly a big reason why Edmonton has been my top priority."