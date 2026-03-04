GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Senators 4 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB – Back on home ice with a bang.

Zach Hyman scored with the net empty late in regulation, and Evan Bouchard completed the comeback 1:50 into overtime for the Edmonton Oilers to cap off a 5-4 comeback victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

Leon Draisaitl was terrific with two goals and three assists, scoring both of Edmonton's goals in the first period to erase two separate one-goal leads for Ottawa before assisting on each of his team's final three tallies to help the Oilers fight back to earn all two points.

The German has now recorded four or more points in two of his last three games.

Draisaitl looked to have secured his hat-trick early in the third period on the power play before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins got credit for his 15th goal of the campaign, making it 4-3 until Zach Hyman equalized at six-on-five in the final two minutes of regulation.

Evan Bouchard blasted home the game-winner in overtime on the power play and added an assist to reach 18 goals and the 70-point mark this season after Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was called for holding in extra time.

Connor McDavid also contributed two helpers, and Mattias Ekholm recorded his 300th career assist in the victory that moves the Oilers two points back of Vegas for the top spot in the Pacific Division.

The Oilers will be back in action on Friday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes.