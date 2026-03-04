GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Senators 4 (OT)

Zach Hyman tied it late in regulation before Evan Bouchard blasted home the winner 1:50 in overtime as Leon Draisaitl recorded five points for the Oilers in a 5-4 comeback win over the Senators

GettyImages-2264116441
By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Back on home ice with a bang.

Zach Hyman scored with the net empty late in regulation, and Evan Bouchard completed the comeback 1:50 into overtime for the Edmonton Oilers to cap off a 5-4 comeback victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

Leon Draisaitl was terrific with two goals and three assists, scoring both of Edmonton's goals in the first period to erase two separate one-goal leads for Ottawa before assisting on each of his team's final three tallies to help the Oilers fight back to earn all two points.

The German has now recorded four or more points in two of his last three games.

Draisaitl looked to have secured his hat-trick early in the third period on the power play before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins got credit for his 15th goal of the campaign, making it 4-3  until Zach Hyman equalized at six-on-five in the final two minutes of regulation.

Evan Bouchard blasted home the game-winner in overtime on the power play and added an assist to reach 18 goals and the 70-point mark this season after Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was called for holding in extra time.

Connor McDavid also contributed two helpers, and Mattias Ekholm recorded his 300th career assist in the victory that moves the Oilers two points back of Vegas for the top spot in the Pacific Division.

The Oilers will be back in action on Friday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes.

Hyman ties it late & Bouchard scores in OT as the Oilers win 5-4

FIRST PERIOD

Leon Draisaitl wasn't going to complain about how they went in, but his pair of goals in the opening 20 minutes off two lucky breaks to overturn two leads from the Senators were far from enough to call a 2-2 tie after the first period successful for the Oilers.

Ottawa regrouped off an errant pass from Jake Walman through the middle to take the lead just over three and a half minutes into the contest, with Nick Cousins redirecting a feed from Thomas Chabot into the path of Dylan Cozens to beat Connor Ingram under the crossbar for a 1-0 Ottawa lead.

The Oilers answered back quickly just 1:29 later when Leon Draisaitl capitalized on Linus Ullmark's mistake from being unable to freeze the puck on an Ekholm shot from the right, falling loose in the crease before it was put back through by Ekholm for Draisaitl in front to finish off easily and make it 1-1 with his 32nd goal of the campaign.

With the primary assist, Ekholm picked up the 300th helper of his career and extended his point streak to five games (0G, 5A).

Draisaitl capitalizes on Ullmark's mistake to even things up early

The Oilers were guilty of three penalties in the opening frame, and the Senators made them pay just 1:31 later with Evan Bouchard in the penalty box for high-sticking when they retook the lead on Drake Batherson's glove-side snipe from the left circle.

After the Oilers killed off their next two penalties, Draisaitl was given another break just before the three-minute mark.

Draisaitl tried to find Matt Savoie out front from behind the Ottawa net, but his pass attempt managed to pinball its way off two Ottawa skates and sneak its way past Ullmark at the right post to even things up at 2-2 before the intermission.

The Germans' 32nd and 33rd goals and an assist later in the third period extended his own point streak to three games (4G, 3A), but the Oilers knew they had more to give despite being all tied up after 20 minutes.

Draisaitl's attempted feed pinballs in off a skate for his second

SECOND PERIOD

In just a 41-second span in the first six minutes of the middle frame, the Senators would get those bounces back for Draisaitl by striking twice through Drake Batherson and Michael Amadio to push their advantage to 4-2 through 40 minutes of action.

Draisaitl's German counterpart Tim Stützle found an opening at the back post for Drake Batherson that was left by Connor McDavid before firing a back-door pass that he away easily to lift Ottawa back into the lead at 3-2 on Batherson's second of the night less than five minutes into the second period.

Under a minute later, the Senators benefitted from Spencer Stastney getting his stick caught between the legs of Lars Eller around the Oilers crease before Amadio collected the loose and fired it far side on Ullmark to make it 4-2 -- much to the Oilers' frustration.

After 40 minutes, the Oilers found themselves down by a pair despite outshooting the Senators 25-18 through two frames in their return home for the first time in a month.

THIRD PERIOD

Draisaitl's celebrations over his ninth-career hat trick would be short-lived less than two minutes into the final frame, but not Edmonton's comeback hopes in this one.

The hats flew onto the ice when Draisaitl looked to have secured his hat-trick with a power-play tally that made it 4-3 with 1:58 gone into the third, but the showering of chapeaus was premature after the puck caught a small piece of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins's skate on the way through as he tried to jump over his shot.

Draisaitl's shot goes off Nugent-Hopkins' skate in the third

Draisaitl would ultimately add an assist to his tally on Nugent-Hopkins' 15th of the season to give him three points on the night, and the German wouldn't be done there after having a helping hand in Zach Hyman's late equalizer with Edmonton's net empty.

Hyman came perilously close to tying things up before Ingram hit the bench for the extra attacker by putting a one-timer from Connor McDavid off the side of Ottawa's net, but he made up for the miss at six-on-five by redirecting Draisaitl's back-door feed from inside the crease with 1:25 left in regulation.

For the second time in three games, Draisaitl recorded four points and would inevitably have a hand in Edmonton securing the comeback win on the power play in overtime.

Hyman nets the late equalizer to make it 4-4 against the Senators

OVERTIME

It had to feel extra good with that guy in the box.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk heard boo's all evening thanks to his role with Team USA winning gold at this past month's Winter Olympics, but those turned to cheers when he absolutely manhandled McDavid to put the Oilers on the power play with the chance to win it in overtime by hauling him down in the neutral zone to prevent a two-on-one.

Bouchard blasted the winning goal over the left pad of Ullmark at 1:50 of overtime, completing the comeback with his 18th goal of the season that was also his 70th point.

Bouchard blasts the winning goal in sudden-death overtime

