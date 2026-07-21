Mammoth’s future ‘really exciting’ with Utah becoming attractive NHL destination

Defenseman Marino signs 8-year contract to remain part of core with ‘a lot to look forward to’

uta_marino_column_072126

© Hunter Dyke/NHLI via Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

Utah is becoming a destination for NHL players.

The latest example came Tuesday when defenseman John Marino signed an eight-year, $54 million contract with the Utah Mammoth that begins with the 2027-28 season.

“Our players that are here are re-upping their contracts because it’s a great place to play, and I think as we get further in this and we become even more competitive and even better as a team, you’re going to see some higher-end players want to come to Utah too,” general manager Bill Armstrong said.

In 2025-26, its second season in the NHL, Utah unveiled a new name and logo, opened a new practice facility, and made the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time.

The Mammoth took a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference First Round before losing in six games to the Vegas Golden Knights, the eventual conference champions. The Golden Knights lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in six games in the Stanley Cup Final.

“I think there’s a lot to look forward to, especially based off last year, how tight that series was with Vegas,” Marino said. “Obviously, they made their Cup run. We saw how far they went. But we’re obviously a young team and still have so much to look forward to. I think it kind of speaks for itself.”

This offseason, the Mammoth have continued renovations of Delta Center, and they’ve kept key players while adding others.

“I think it shows in free agency,” Armstrong said. “I think guys have changed their trade language to add us in, a place that’s desirable to play. (Owners Ryan and Ashley Smith) have done an incredible job with our building. Our fan base is crazy. It’s loud. It’s a great place to play. Our practice facility is one of the best. And we’ve got a good team.”

Marino echoed Armstrong, saying the Smiths have created a “winning environment” and the support from the fans has “exceeded expectations.” He mentioned that the Mammoth have young players locked up. Forwards Dylan Guenther, 23, and Logan Cooley 22, each is signed through 2030-31. Captain Clayton Keller, 27, is signed for two more seasons.

“The future’s really exciting,” Marino said. “Those guys are only going to get better with age as well, so there’s so much to look forward to. I keep saying it, but it’s true.”

CAR@UTA: Guenther slams in PPG, becoming 1st Mammoth player to 40 goals in a season

Forward Vincent Trocheck waived a no-trade clause in his contract to approve a move from the New York Rangers on July 1, the same day forward Anders Lee signed a three-year, $16.2 million contract as an unrestricted free agent after 14 seasons with the New York Islanders. Trocheck, 33, and Lee, 36, bring grit, experience and leadership, and each has spoken about Utah’s progress and going to a team with a chance to win.

“I played against those guys a lot being in the East early on in my career,” said Marino, who played for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2019-22 and the New Jersey Devils from 2022-24. “I’m sure the other guys have watched them play too. Obviously, they’ve had amazing careers, high accolades as players. I hear they’re even better people. They should fit right in.”

Center Barrett Hayton signed a one-year, $4.775 million offer sheet with the Devils as a restricted free agent July 1, but the Mammoth matched it July 8 to bring him back.

Utah also acquired goalie Sebastian Cossa in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on June 26; re-signed forward Kailer Yamamoto (two years, $3.5 million) and defenseman Nick DeSimone (two years, $2 million) on June 29; signed Cossa to a two-year, $4 million contract June 30; re-signed center Kevin Stenlund to a one-year, $2.75 million contract on July 1; and signed defenseman Andrew Peeke to a one-year, $1 million contract July 3.

“I like our offseason, from the Trochecks to the Lees and getting (deals like Marino’s) done, getting Barrett Hayton obviously back on track here with our group, just signing the likes of Kevin Stenlund,” Armstrong said. “There are some big pieces for us that we’re really excited about just adding to our group.

“I can’t tell you that we’re perfect. I can’t tell you that we’re not going to try to add something else. But right now, I like our team where they’re at.

“And I do believe it takes a little bit of time as they come together during the course of the year to find that chemistry, so we’re still going to have to get some of the kinks out of our team, because we have added some new pieces to it.”​

NHL Tonight talks about the Utah Mammoth acquiring Vincent Trocheck and Anders Lee

Armstrong mentioned the return of forward Daniil But and defenseman Dmitri Simashev. But, 21, had seven points (three goals, four assists) in 29 games for Utah last season. Simashev, 21, had one assist in 28 games for Utah.

The GM also said some prospects could push the veterans, mentioning 19-year-old forwards Caleb Desnoyers, Tij Iginla and Gabe Smith, and 22-year-old defenseman Maveric Lamoureux.

“I think they’re going to create a lot of really fierce competition in training camp, but I think at this point, we’re pretty much done as far as the offseason in adding,” Armstrong said. “But I shouldn’t say that. You never know, right?”

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

Related Content

Marino signs 8-year, $54 million contract with Mammoth

Iginla, Desnoyers 'could have a huge impact' with Mammoth

Schmidt high on Mammoth taking step forward as Stanley Cup contender

Trocheck, Lee see 'a lot of potential' with Mammoth

Mammoth match Hayton's 1-year, $4.775 million offer sheet from Devils

Cossa signs 2-year, $4 million contract with Mammoth

Peeke signs 1-year, $1 million contract with Mammoth

Trocheck traded to Mammoth by Rangers for Durzi, prospect, draft pick

Lee signs 3-year, $16.2 million contract with Mammoth

NHL Free Agent Tracker

2026-27 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL releases 2026-27 regular-season schedule

Latest News

Zegras signs 4-year, $36.5 million contract with Flyers

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Marino signs 8-year, $54 million contract with Mammoth

NHL unveils new centralized production for club regional broadcasts

Islanders sign Maccelli, could rely on rookies with Lee departing

Senators prospect Cover's rise to NHL energizes inline hockey community

Predators trade for Bourque, Colton, Drury to bolster forward group

NHL Summer Sizzle Workout Edition: Kiefer Sherwood

Perfetti says ‘it’s pretty obvious’ Jets want Hellebuyck to remain with team

Bedard determined to take Blackhawks to playoffs, 'our only goal'

Bedard says Kane returning to Blackhawks 'would be incredible'

Bedard signs 5-year, $75 million contract with Blackhawks

Capitals have eyes on Cup after Ovechkin return, busy offseason, Strome says

Joyal dies at 86, played 9 seasons in NHL for 4 teams

Campbell retires from NHL after 8 seasons

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Color of Hockey: Capital Dragons firing up Asian kids to get on ice