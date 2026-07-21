Mammoth’s future ‘really exciting’ with Utah becoming attractive NHL destination

In 2025-26, its second season in the NHL, Utah unveiled a new name and logo, opened a new practice facility, and made the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time.

The Mammoth took a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference First Round before losing in six games to the Vegas Golden Knights, the eventual conference champions. The Golden Knights lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in six games in the Stanley Cup Final.

“I think there’s a lot to look forward to, especially based off last year, how tight that series was with Vegas,” Marino said. “Obviously, they made their Cup run. We saw how far they went. But we’re obviously a young team and still have so much to look forward to. I think it kind of speaks for itself.”

This offseason, the Mammoth have continued renovations of Delta Center, and they’ve kept key players while adding others.

“I think it shows in free agency,” Armstrong said. “I think guys have changed their trade language to add us in, a place that’s desirable to play. (Owners Ryan and Ashley Smith) have done an incredible job with our building. Our fan base is crazy. It’s loud. It’s a great place to play. Our practice facility is one of the best. And we’ve got a good team.”

Marino echoed Armstrong, saying the Smiths have created a “winning environment” and the support from the fans has “exceeded expectations.” He mentioned that the Mammoth have young players locked up. Forwards Dylan Guenther, 23, and Logan Cooley 22, each is signed through 2030-31. Captain Clayton Keller, 27, is signed for two more seasons.

“The future’s really exciting,” Marino said. “Those guys are only going to get better with age as well, so there’s so much to look forward to. I keep saying it, but it’s true.”