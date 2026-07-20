Bedard determined to take Blackhawks to playoffs, 'our only goal'

And though he will miss the start of the season because of offseason shoulder surgery, he's ready to take Chicago where it hasn't been since 2019-20.

"We want to take a big step this year. We want to be a playoff team and that's our only goal," Bedard said Monday, two days after he signed a five-year, $75 million contract (average annual value of $15 million) with the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in eight of the past nine seasons, including all three with Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The last time they qualified was that 2019-20 season, which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They went 29-39-14 last season, finishing last in the Central Division for the third straight season with Bedard.

The Blackhawks acquired defenseman Bowen Byram in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on June 23, then signed him to a six-year, $75 million contract ($12.5 million AAV) on July 1. They also acquired forward Jordan Greenway in that deal, and signed forward Cole Smith to a three-year contract and defenseman Ian Cole to a one-year contract July 1.

"We've had a great, great summer," Bedard said. "Obviously, getting 'Bo,' he's someone who's going to be one of the best D-men in the League. He's always shown that, but when you play behind Cale (Makar with the Colorado Avalanche) and (Rasmus) Dahlin (with the Sabres), it's not easy to take their spots, so just for him to have that opportunity to be that one and prove himself in that way, and he's going to do it. He's one of the most skilled players in the League. Just his motivation to prove that is unbelievable and his excitement to be with us is great for the team.

"Then getting Ian and Cole and Greenway, we've added a lot of pieces that help our team and make us better, so it's hard not to be happy."

Bedard won't be able to play with his new teammates until sometime in November, but when he returns he believes the Blackhawks will be much improved from the team that averaged 2.56 goals per game last season, tied with the Vancouver Canucks for 30th in the NHL.

"With those (offseason) additions to add that high-end skill and the other additions, you add guys who are physical and can help on the other end of the ice, which is just as important," Bedard said. "Our adds are going to be a huge difference. We feel good about our group and what we've got going in. We're extremely confident of each and every guy in the room and the growth we've all had this summer. I think it's going to be a lot of fun."

Part of that fun will be a trip to Dusseldorf, Germany, for two regular-season games against the Ottawa Senators for the 2026 NHL Global Series Germany on Dec. 18 and 20. He should be back for that trip following the left shoulder surgery that he needed after getting injured during practice in Vancouver on July 2.

It's the second shoulder issue Bedard has had in the past seven months. He missed 12 games last season because of a right shoulder injury he sustained in a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12. He still finished with an NHL career-high 75 points (30 goals, 45 assists) in 69 games.

But Bedard, who has 203 points (75 goals, 128 assists) in 219 NHL games and has led the Blackhawks in scoring in each of his first three seasons, doesn't have long-term concerns.

"This one, this summer, you talk to doctors and you see where the best way to go is and this one, unfortunately, was surgery, but you have to do what's best for the safety of it," Bedard said. "Say I don't get the surgery and it happens again, then you're out for the same amount of time, so I was just kind of figuring out what was best.

"But you always do everything you can to try to prevent injury and stay healthy. It's a terrible part of the game but it's something that, for me to have this next little bit and go through that adversity and try to get stronger mentally in that way, that's the way I'm trying to look at it."

Whenever Bedard gets back on the ice, he wants to taste team success and experience playing in the postseason. He feels they have the team to do it.

"I'm not 100 percent sure what I'll be doing at that time (training camp)," he said. "I mean, I'd be skating I think but for me to be there every day, be in the gym, be grinding, I'm going to do everything I can to make this as quick as possible and as well done (recovery) as possible, but I know the guys are going to go into camp and go into the start of the season and do great. I'm excited to watch that and then eventually join them, just get back to going to battle every day with them. All I want to do in my life is just go out there and try to help us win games."