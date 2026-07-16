Schmidt high on Mammoth taking step forward as Stanley Cup contender

“He’s another fantastic human, and another captain to boot,” Schmidt said. “You add a teammate like that to your team, it makes a big difference.”

Adding Trocheck, “fresh off a gold medal” with the U.S. men’s hockey team in the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, brings another veteran presence to Utah, Schmidt said. Trocheck has played 13 seasons in the NHL and had 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists) in 67 games last season, his fourth with the Rangers.

“I just think he can play anywhere,” Schmidt said. “A Swiss army knife and go anywhere in the lineup and do anything.

“You can never have too many guys that could do that in your lineup that can give you so much value in other places.”

Schmidt said he's looking forward to watching continual growth from the Mammoth's youthful players, including 23-year-old center Dylan Guenther, who had an NHL-high 73 points (40 goals, 33 assists) in 79 games last season, and 22-year-old center Logan Cooley, who had his third straight season with at least 20 goals (43 points; 24 goals, 19 assists in 54 games).

“For them to be able to experience not only the playoffs and the intensity that comes in, but how their game has elevated over the last year, it’s my job just to steer," Schmidt said. "They’re going to take off. That’s pretty much all you ever want as a teammate.”

Mammoth fans have something else to anticipate this season: Hosting the 2027 NHL Winter Classic against the Colorado Avalanche on New Year's Eve at Rice-Eccles Stadium, on the campus of the University of Utah.

Schmidt said he's “fired up” about playing in his first Winter Classic, which he said should make for “a good mountain-range rivalry.”

He wouldn’t mind a little falling snow, either.

“I hope it’s adverse conditions," he said. "It’s almost more fun.”