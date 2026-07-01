Trocheck traded to Mammoth by Rangers for Durzi, prospect, draft pick

In return for the veteran forward, the Rangers received defenseman Sean Durzi, forward prospect Cole Beaudoin and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Trocheck, 32, had 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists) in 67 games for Rangers last season.

"He'll do anything for his teammates," Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. "He's good off the draw. He's a right-handed draw. He can get in the bumper and score some goals. He really can just fit around people and do whatever needs to be done at the time, and he did that with Team USA to win a gold medal. But he's done that for a lot of his career, and you know, he trains in the summer with (Utah forward) Logan Cooley... He was so happy today just on the news and I think (Trocheck) had been a role model and helped him train during the summer as he grew up, so he was super excited about (Trocheck) joining our team."

Trocheck just finished the fourth season of a seven-year, $39.375 million contract ($5.625 million average annual value) he signed with the Rangers on July 13, 2022.

Selected by the Florida Panthers in the third round (No. 64) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Trocheck has 631 points (239 goals, 392 assists) in 868 regular-season games for the Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes and Rangers, and 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) in 56 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He had three assists in six games playing for the gold-medal winning United States team at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

"We just had so many positive things that we learned when we were going back and doing the research about bringing somebody that wants to win," Armstrong said. "He wants to take that next step. Utah is a place that he wanted to go to because he felt that this organization was taking the next step and it's really good on our behalf to hear that. And for us, it's a positive thing about how we're viewed in the NHL. There's a little momentum that we've been gaining each step of the way."

The Mammoth also signed former New York Islanders captain Anders Lee to a three-year, $16.2 million contract ($5.4 million average annual value).

Durzi, 27, has 144 points (30 goals, 114 assists) in 302 regular-season games with the Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes and Utah, including 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 60 games last season.

Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round (No. 52) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Durzi signed a four-year contract with Utah on June 30, 2024 and can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2027-28 season.

Beaudoin, 20, was selected by Utah in the first round (No. 24) of the 2024 NHL Draft. He had 88 points (33 goals, 55 assists) in 54 games for Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League last season, and seven points (three goals, four assists) in seven games playing for Canada in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

In addition to Durzi, the Rangers added another defenseman on Wednesday, acquiring Marcus Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks for a conditional first-round pick in the 2030 NHL Draft. The 30-year-old has 180 points (21 goals, 159 assists) in 604 regular-season games with the Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Canucks and four points (four assists) in 25 playoff games. He was traded by the Penguins to the Canucks on Feb. 1, 2025 and signed a six-year, $33 million contract on Feb. 5, 2025 that has five seasons remaining.

The Rangers also signed Oliver Bjorkstrand to a one-year, $4.5 million contract Wednesday.

The 31-year-old forward had 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 80 regular-season games for the Tampa Bay Lightning last season and no points in four Stanley Cup Playoff games.

A third-round pick (No. 89) by the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2013 NHL Draft, Bjorkstrand has 416 points (184 goals, 232 assists) in 704 regular-season games for the Blue Jackets, Seattle Kraken and Lightning, and 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 49 playoff games.

The Rangers also acquired goalie Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins on Wednesday for forward prospect Kalle Vaisanen and a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, one day after signing forward Pavel Dorofeyev to a seven-year, $77 million contract ($11 million average annual value).

Dorofeyev had been acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday for the No. 26 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a third-round pick (No. 92) in the 2026 draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

The Rangers also traded defenseman Will Borgen to the Boston Bruins for a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.