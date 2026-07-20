Capitals have eyes on Cup after Ovechkin return, busy offseason, Strome says

Strome was speaking at the Smilezone Foundation’s 12th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament at Lionhead Golf Club in support of creating brighter spaces for children and families across Canada.

Although the start of the 2026-27 season is still two months away, he’s already thinking of it and the additions the Capitals have made, most notably forwards Alex Tuch, Jordan Kyrou and Boone Jenner.

But the biggest move, the one that Strome said gave him and his teammates the most inspiration, was captain Alex Ovechkin signing a one-year contract on July 2 to return to the Capitals for his 22nd NHL season.

Strome said he was on the golf course at the time when one of his friends received breaking news over his phone that the Capitals captain was coming back.

The 29-year-old’s response to the update?

“‘What? Really?!”’ Strome recalled telling his golfing buddy. “I mean, ‘Ovi’s’ pretty good at keeping things tight to the chest so we really didn’t know.

“I remember checking my own phone after my buddy told me and saw that Ovi had sent a text to our group letting us know he was coming back and that he was pumped.”

So were his teammates.

“It’s obviously exciting news,” Strome said.

Just like many of the Capitals’ other key acquisitions.