Capitals have eyes on Cup after Ovechkin return, busy offseason, Strome says

Disappointed at missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs after qualifying for the postseason 16 of the previous 18 years, Washington added three-time 30-goal-scorers Kyrou and Tuch in separate trades on June 23 and 24, respectively. Jenner, the former captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets who has 212 goals in 808 regular-season NHL games, came aboard July 1, signing a four-year, $23 million contract $5.75 million average annual value).
The following day, the Ovechkin announcement came, augmenting an already formidable Capitals forward group that now includes Strome, Tuch, Kyrou, Jenner, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Tom Wilson, brothers Aliaksei and Ilya Protas, Ryan Leonard and veteran Anthony Beauvillier.
For Strome, who had 58 points (19 goals, 39 assists) in 80 games last season, it was impressive work by the organization.
“Not only with Ovi coming back but some of the other things too,” he said. “Tuch was the big fish. So I think they had the goal in mind of what they wanted to do in the offseason and it seems they obtained that goal pretty well, getting some high-octane offensive guys that can definitely help on the power play and 5-on-5 scoring which is obviously important during the playoffs.”
The Capitals (43-30-9) finished last season with 95 points, three behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third in the Eastern Conference and the final spot into the playoffs.
Ovechkin (32) and Wilson (30) were the only players to score at least 30 goals, as a result Washington finished 15th in the NHL with 3.18 goals per game. Enter Tuch, who had 33 goals and 66 points last season and has scored at least 33 goals in three of his past four seasons.
“We were in the postseason two years ago and we want to get back there,” Strome said. “So, obviously, does management. They’ve given us some more tools to work with and it’s exciting.
“I can’t wait to get going and see just how good we can be.”
With good reason.