NHL unveils new centralized production for club regional broadcasts

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the expansion of award-winning NHL Productions capabilities to include Centralized Production for club local broadcasts providing comprehensive production services, including robust studio and show programming, premium game production, advanced graphics and replay capabilities and technical and engineering support. Starting with the 2026-27 NHL regular season, NHL Productions will provide centralized production services for the Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. Additional clubs may be added prior to the start of the 2026-27 season.

The League and its centralized production group will also provide strategic support for distribution and monetization of Club regional game broadcasts, creating more economic opportunities for Clubs and greater flexibility with distribution partners.

“Our Emmy Award-winning production team has a long track record of delivering world-class content and unforgettable fan experiences,” said Steve Mayer, NHL President, Events and Content. “Adding live production capabilities is a natural next step, allowing us to introduce groundbreaking technologies, innovative graphics and bold creative concepts that will bring fans even closer to the NHL."

"As the regional media landscape continues to evolve, Clubs need flexibility to maximize distribution and revenue from their local broadcast model,” said David Proper, NHL Chief Media Officer and Senior Executive Vice President. "This new model strengthens the value of regional media rights by expanding the pool of potential distribution partners, reducing dependence on outside production providers and allowing Clubs to manage production investments more effectively. At the same time, it provides a foundation for the next generation of NHL production technologies and broadcast innovations."

Robert McGlarry is joining the League as General Manager of Local Media, NHL to help lead these new efforts.

NHL Productions expanded capabilities will feature:

• Comprehensive pregame, intermission and postgame programming supported by dedicated producers and on-site hosts for both home and road games.

• Expanded storytelling through player features, NHL EDGE content and integrated digital and sponsorship opportunities.

• Premium game production featuring state-of-the-art graphics packages, enhanced replay capabilities and expanded camera deployments, including handheld, robotic and point-of-view cameras.

• NHL-level operational infrastructure, including high-quality mobile production units, experienced technical crews, engineering support and full integration with League and arena operations.