NHL releases 2026-27 regular-season schedule

The NHL released its 1,344-game, 2026-27 regular-season schedule on Thursday.
The seasons starts on Sept. 29 with a nationally televised tripleheader on ESPN in the United States and a doubleheader on Sportsnet in Canada.
1,344-game slate, with 84 games per team, begins Sept. 29
© Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
The NHL released its 1,344-game, 2026-27 regular-season schedule on Thursday.
The seasons starts on Sept. 29 with a nationally televised tripleheader on ESPN in the United States and a doubleheader on Sportsnet in Canada.
The Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes will raise their banner in the season opener against the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center (5 p.m. ET; ESPN). The remainder of the ESPN tripleheader will be the New York Rangers visiting the Boston Bruins (8 p.m.) followed by the Chicago Blackhawks at the Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights (10:30 p.m. ET).
The season on Sportsnet gets underway with No. 1 pick Gavin McKenna likely making his NHL debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET). Then the Vancouver Canucks visit the Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET).
The next night, Sept. 30, TNT will have a doubleheader with two rivalry games; the Pittsburgh Penguins visiting the Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET) and the Los Angeles Kings visiting the Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET).
Each team will play 84 games this season, up from 82, with the home openers having been announced Wednesday.
The season will conclude with all 32 teams in action on Saturday, April 10. The Stanley Cup Final will be broadcast exclusively on TNT in the United States and Sportsnet in Canada.
New for this season, there will be numerous Monday weekday matinee/European primetime games, allowing fans in Europe to watch their favorite teams and the NHL's biggest stars in prime time during the week.
The schedule also includes two games in Finland in November (12, 14), two games in Germany in December (18, 20), three outdoor games, and the first All-Star Game since 2024.
The Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken will play in Helsinki in the Global Series Finland, while the Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators will meet in Dusseldorf in the Global Series Germany.
The first outdoor game of the season will be in Winnipeg, when the Winnipeg Jets host the Canadiens in the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic on Oct. 25.
The Utah Mammoth will host their first outdoor game against the Avalanche at Rice-Eccles Stadium, home of the University of Utah, on Dec. 31 in the Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Dallas Stars will host the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, on Feb. 20.
After the All-Star Game wasn't held the past two seasons due to the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025 and 2026 Winter Olympics, it returns this season to UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders. The Skills competition will be Feb. 5, and the new-look All-Star Game will be Feb. 6.
Other key dates include the Thanksgiving Showdown between the Rangers and Boston Bruins on Nov. 28, and a Stanley Cup rematch on Dec. 21 in Vegas and Jan. 17 in Carolina.
There will be two days where all 32 teams will be in action; Oct. 13 and April 10.
The Walt Disney Company (ESPN/ABC), TNT Sports (TNT/HBO Max) and Sportsnet are the NHL’s national broadcast partners for the 2026-27 season and will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the season. Complete broadcast details will be announced when available.