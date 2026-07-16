NHL releases 2026-27 regular-season schedule

The Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes will raise their banner in the season opener against the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center (5 p.m. ET; ESPN). The remainder of the ESPN tripleheader will be the New York Rangers visiting the Boston Bruins (8 p.m.) followed by the Chicago Blackhawks at the Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights (10:30 p.m. ET).

The season on Sportsnet gets underway with No. 1 pick Gavin McKenna likely making his NHL debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET). Then the Vancouver Canucks visit the Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET).

The next night, Sept. 30, TNT will have a doubleheader with two rivalry games; the Pittsburgh Penguins visiting the Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET) and the Los Angeles Kings visiting the Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET).

Each team will play 84 games this season, up from 82, with the home openers having been announced Wednesday.

The season will conclude with all 32 teams in action on Saturday, April 10. The Stanley Cup Final will be broadcast exclusively on TNT in the United States and Sportsnet in Canada.