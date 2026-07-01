Cossa signs 2-year, $4 million contract with Mammoth

Cossa was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings for a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on June 26 and could have become a restricted free agent on Wednesday.

“(I’m) really excited,” Cossa said on Tuesday. “Talking to (Mammoth forward) Dylan Guenther last summer even, he couldn’t stop raving about this place, so I knew it was a good organization coming in right away. And I feel like I've felt that as well since I've been traded here.”

Cossa is a former teammate of Guenther, playing together on the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League from 2019-22.

The 23-year-old goalie was 26-8-4 with a 2.33 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and five shutouts in 39 games for Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League this season.

"You look at his work in the (American Hockey League) over the last few years. He's at the point where he's accumulated enough games in the (AHL), and his age is absolutely perfect and now he's going to have that opportunity to take that next step,” Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong said. “I feel like he was a goaltender that we moved towards, and he has a chance to really step in here and be a huge piece of our club next year."

After the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft last Friday, Armstrong told reporters that his staff had an eye on Cossa for several years before acquiring him.

“In that particular year, in his draft year, we did a lot of work on him, and one of our scouts, Randy Hanch, he was a part of the team that drafted him back in the day in the Western Hockey League to Edmonton, along with (Guenther),” Armstrong said. “We've been following him for a long time and goaltenders take time. So we've been along for the ride watching and scouting and doing some work and seeing if we could have the ability to acquire him one day.”