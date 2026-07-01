Sebastian Cossa signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $2 million.
Cossa signs 2-year, $4 million contract with Mammoth
Goalie was acquired in trade with Red Wings on June 26
© Dave Reginek/Getty Images
Cossa was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings for a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on June 26 and could have become a restricted free agent on Wednesday.
“(I’m) really excited,” Cossa said on Tuesday. “Talking to (Mammoth forward) Dylan Guenther last summer even, he couldn’t stop raving about this place, so I knew it was a good organization coming in right away. And I feel like I've felt that as well since I've been traded here.”
Cossa is a former teammate of Guenther, playing together on the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League from 2019-22.
The 23-year-old goalie was 26-8-4 with a 2.33 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and five shutouts in 39 games for Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League this season.
"You look at his work in the (American Hockey League) over the last few years. He's at the point where he's accumulated enough games in the (AHL), and his age is absolutely perfect and now he's going to have that opportunity to take that next step,” Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong said. “I feel like he was a goaltender that we moved towards, and he has a chance to really step in here and be a huge piece of our club next year."
After the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft last Friday, Armstrong told reporters that his staff had an eye on Cossa for several years before acquiring him.
“In that particular year, in his draft year, we did a lot of work on him, and one of our scouts, Randy Hanch, he was a part of the team that drafted him back in the day in the Western Hockey League to Edmonton, along with (Guenther),” Armstrong said. “We've been following him for a long time and goaltenders take time. So we've been along for the ride watching and scouting and doing some work and seeing if we could have the ability to acquire him one day.”
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.
The No. 15 pick by Detroit in the 2021 NHL Draft, Cossa made his NHL debut against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 9, 2024, making 14 saves in a 6-5 shootout victory and getting the win in relief.
He’ll look to become Utah’s No. 2 goaltender next season, behind Karel Vejmelka, who went 38-20-3 with a 2.75 GAA, .897 save percentage and two shutouts in 64 regular-season games and 2-4 with a 3.13 GAA and .885 save percentage in six playoff games in 2025-26.
“It gives me confidence for sure, just kind of the way I was brought in,” Cossa said. “They've shown full confidence in me, which is awesome. Obviously still a lot of work to do and looking forward to that, but I definitely feel confident.”
Cossa joins a young Mammoth team coming off their first Stanley Cup Playoff appearance seeking to build on their success in their third year in Utah.
"I think you kind of look back and see the success they had last year, still a younger group, which is really cool. Obviously, there's still a lot of potential in front of us,” Cossa said. “So you want to step in and get acquainted right away, and hopefully fit right in with the group."
NHL.com independent correspondent Matt Komma contributed to this report