Trocheck, Lee see 'a lot of potential' with Utah

Forwards add veteran presence after being acquired in offseason

Trocheck_Lee_UTA-presser

© Eli Rehmer

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SANDY, Utah -- When Vincent Trocheck and Anders Lee were introduced as members of the Utah Mammoth on Friday, the forwards each spoke about having the same goal with their new team.

"Obviously a lot of potential and they've been taking a lot of strides the past few years," Trocheck said. "They're a very good young team. And I think for me, one of the biggest things is just going to a team that has a chance to win.

"Every year you go into training camp, your goal is to win the Stanley Cup. There are no moral victories."

Trocheck was traded to the Mammoth by the New York Rangers on July 1 for defenseman Sean Durzi, forward prospect Cole Beaudoin, and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. He had 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists) in 67 games with the Rangers last season.

He, along with Lee will be looking to help the Mammoth build off of last season, when they qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in history, losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the first round.

Lee signed a three-year $16.2 million contract with the Mammoth on July 1, after spending 14 years with the New York Islanders, including the past eight as captain. He had 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) in 82 games last season.

"As an opposing player the last few years, you can tell every year, they're taking a step," Lee said. "You can see on their run last year and in the playoffs that their window is coming and it's open. That was a big part of the fit for me, wanting to come to a team that has an opportunity to win."

Trocheck, 32, and Lee, 36, each arrived in Utah after lengthy tenures in New York and bring leadership, playoff experience and a relentless style of play to one of the NHL's rising teams. Trocheck has 56 games of playoff experience while Lee has 46.

"It's a proud moment for the organization to have these two special players join our organization," Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong said. "Our goal has always been the same: to compete for and ultimately win a Stanley Cup. I feel with these two players beside me that we're one step closer to doing that."

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Armstrong believes the veterans bring what the Mammoth lacked.

"We have to get more competitive if we want to make it out of the first round," Armstrong said. "They play a hard game, an inside game with skill. They can beat you with their bodies or their minds. We needed that inside game."

That style is something both players proudly identify with.

"I like to do a lot of the dirty work for the guys on my line and get to the net front," Lee said. "Try to create some havoc for the goaltender and play a 200-foot responsible game."

"I play a similar style," Trocheck said. "A lot of dirty work, hard on the forecheck, gritty style of game. Play 200 feet. Penalty kill, power play, whenever I can."

The two are also happy to be teammates after battling against one another in the same division for years.

"I'm getting a competitor to play with," Lee said of Trocheck. "He's always been someone you kind of hate lining up against because you know it's going to be a tough shift."

Trocheck returned the compliment.

"It's been a pain in the (butt) playing against Anders," Trocheck said. "I know I'm not moving him out of the net front. You're getting a great leader, a competitor who's going to play hard every night."

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Trocheck is already familiar with one the young stars on the Mammoth roster. He and Logan Cooley have spent years practicing together in the summers in Pittsburgh. Now the two will be NHL teammates for the first time.

"We'd always kind of fantasize a little bit about what it would be like to play together," Trocheck said. "I watched him when he was 12, and he was skating with us and making me look bad. He still does that now, but now to be able to play with him on the same team, I think it'll be cool."

"This is my first full day here. Just to be able to come see this facility, it's a pretty special place, honestly. I think there aren't many places, if any, like this in the league. So my first taste has got me pretty excited."

Lee knows it will be an adjustment in Utah but is excited for the next chapter of his career.

"It's a big change. There's no doubt about it," Lee said. "Every day I look at this jersey and the logo and I start to like it even more and start to feel more comfortable with it.

"The last couple days just being here and driving around, seeing what our life could look like and the mountains and all that stuff. The people have been phenomenal. Coming in today and seeing the facility, getting to meet the staff, all the guys we'll be working together with, it's been pretty incredible."

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