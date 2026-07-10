Trocheck, Lee see 'a lot of potential' with Utah

"Every year you go into training camp, your goal is to win the Stanley Cup. There are no moral victories."

Trocheck was traded to the Mammoth by the New York Rangers on July 1 for defenseman Sean Durzi, forward prospect Cole Beaudoin, and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. He had 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists) in 67 games with the Rangers last season.

He, along with Lee will be looking to help the Mammoth build off of last season, when they qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in history, losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the first round.

Lee signed a three-year $16.2 million contract with the Mammoth on July 1, after spending 14 years with the New York Islanders, including the past eight as captain. He had 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) in 82 games last season.

"As an opposing player the last few years, you can tell every year, they're taking a step," Lee said. "You can see on their run last year and in the playoffs that their window is coming and it's open. That was a big part of the fit for me, wanting to come to a team that has an opportunity to win."

Trocheck, 32, and Lee, 36, each arrived in Utah after lengthy tenures in New York and bring leadership, playoff experience and a relentless style of play to one of the NHL's rising teams. Trocheck has 56 games of playoff experience while Lee has 46.

"It's a proud moment for the organization to have these two special players join our organization," Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong said. "Our goal has always been the same: to compete for and ultimately win a Stanley Cup. I feel with these two players beside me that we're one step closer to doing that."