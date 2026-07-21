Senators prospect Cover's rise to NHL energizes inline hockey community

The lesson already seems to be taking hold.

Cover’s story has been the talk of the inline skating community, a source of pride and further inspiration for those who dream of transitioning from wheels to steel blades to play elite level ice hockey.

“I have seen nothing but reposts and retweets and all these highlights of him playing in inline tournaments in the past years, which is really cool,” said Blake Bolden, a former professional women’s hockey player who is a scout and a hockey development specialist with the Los Angeles Kings and an inline player. “It’s huge. The crossover is great for the game.”

Cover (6-foot-2, 183 pounds) grew up playing inline hockey on the only rink in the Caymans, developing a fluid skating style and quick hands that are trademarks of the inline game.

Cover moved to Canada with his family when he was 12 and transitioned to ice hockey. His ice skills developed rapidly, and he was chosen by the London Knights in the fourth round (No. 64) of the 2024 Ontario Hockey League draft.

He was third for London with 52 points (20 goals, 32 assists) in 67 games last season, and his six power-play goals were tied for fifth among rookies.

Former NHL forward Patrick Maroon is a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020, 2021) and St. Louis Blues (2019) and a member of the U.S. Men's National Inline Hockey Team won the gold medal at the 2010 IIHF InLine Hockey World Championship.

He noted that other current and former NHL players like Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard and Bobby Ryan, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks, also have inline hockey pedigrees.

But he marveled at the time frame and route of Cover’s transition to and ascension in ice hockey.

“I got the opportunity to watch when he was with Cayman Islands and roller hockey, and watch his growth through that,” said Maroon, who is an analyst for the NHL Network. “Then, all of a sudden, he's on ice hockey. Then, all of a sudden, he's playing for the London Knights. His growth has really taken off, and you’ve got to remember that's all from playing roller hockey.

“I'm very proud of him. It's huge for the roller hockey community, but there's so many other players that have an avenue through roller hockey, not just him. But the way he came up, and the way he started is just remarkable.”

Dallas Stars forward Adam Erne began playing inline hockey about seven years ago and enjoyed it so much that he co-founded Havens Inline Hockey League in East Haven, Connecticut, in 2025.

He plans to put items about Cover on the league’s social media for its 14 adult teams and 100 youth players to view.

“Just being able to post something like that, that kind of backs up what we're saying about inline hockey,” said Erne, who competed in the annual Wish Cup roller hockey tournament in Nashville in June.

“Me playing in the NHL as long as I have is a big thing for roller hockey, but now with this new age, a lot of these kids that are playing now, they're watching the draft or they're watching junior hockey, college hockey, and someone like him (Cover), that's just such a unique story.”

Charles Sgrillo Jr., founder & director of the USA Inline National Development Program, said Cover being drafted in the first round is great for inline hockey and “a recognition that the sport translates to the bigger stage.”

The impact of Cover’s selection has crossed countries and cultures. Owen Haiek, captain of Argentina’s men’s ice hockey team and an inline player, said it gives hope to inline players in Latin American, Caribbean and African countries and territories where ice hockey rinks are few or nonexistent.

“Inline hockey gives you great stickhandling, puck control and quick hands because of the quickness of the game and the limited space that you have playing inline,” Haiek said. “His (Cover’s) journey proves that with dedication and the right development, players can successfully make the transition.”

Scott Vargas, president of the Puerto Rico Ice Hockey Association, said Cover has become a beacon.

“What Jaxon did shows there’s a path,” said Vargas, whose organization helped launch an island inline league earlier this year at an indoor inline rink in San Juan. “Jaxon is pushing us to say, ‘Hey, who is the next kid that’s going to be leveling up?’”