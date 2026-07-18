Iginla, Desnoyers 'could have a huge impact' with Mammoth

Forward prospects each aim to land roster spot in training camp

Iginla_Desnoyers

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By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- When Tij Iginla was asked directly during Utah Mammoth development camp whether he believes he's ready for the NHL, he didn't hesitate.

"Oh yeah, I do," Iginla said during the five-day camp, which wrapped up July 2. "I think I am ready. I'm looking forward to a big summer of training and pushing it hard in the gym and everything like that. But yeah, I feel ready."

For fellow first-round pick Caleb Desnoyers, his answer was even shorter.

"Yep."

As the Mammoth prepare for training camp following an offseason that added veteran talent while keeping its young core intact, the message from Utah general manager Bill Armstrong couldn't have been much clearer.

If a prospect is good enough, there is a job to be won, which could lead to roster spots for Iginla and Desnoyers, each a 19-year-old forward selected by the Mammoth in the first round of the NHL Draft -- Iginla with the No. 6 pick in 2024 and Desnoyers with the No. 4 pick in 2025.

“Those guys are going to come into camp excited because they know there's a spot there and there's opportunity for them,” Armstrong said. “I think for them, having a little bit of that opportunity is a great thing. You never know, one of those kids could have a huge impact.”

Iginla’s confidence comes from the progress he has made over the past year with Kelowna of the Western Hockey League, which included a healthy season after battling injuries earlier in his five-year junior career. He was named to the Canadian Hockey League Second All-Star Team after he had a WHL career-high 90 points (41 goals, 49 assists) in 48 games.

"It was great to be back for a full season," Iginla said. "I felt like it was a good season. I felt like I got a lot better and improved. That's just kind of my mentality -- to just keep getting better and growing in whatever ways I can every day."

That growth hasn't only come from game experience.

Iginla has been skating with forward Gavin McKenna, the No. 1 pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2026 NHL Draft, focusing on subtle improvements.

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"Sometimes it's just picking up something small," Iginla said. "Whether it's a thing like change of direction ... just more of those little skills and movements that I'm trying to continue to build into my game."

His training camp task is equally straightforward.

"My goal is definitely to make the team," he said.

"Every year he takes a big step," Armstrong said. "He went back there and embraced being a center ... He's really kind of grown his game. He's not just an offensive player, he's a two-way guy with great offensive instincts and ability."

Like Iginla, Desnoyers understands making the leap will come down to mastering details. He's coming off a strong third season with Moncton of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, with 78 points (22 goals, 56 assists) in 45 games in 2025-26.

His approach is simple.

"My mentality is I'll always aim for the highest thing," Desnoyers said. "The highest level I can play this year is the NHL. So I'll focus and do everything I can this summer to achieve that."

Armstrong said he believes Desnoyers has already taken meaningful steps.

"He's gotten bigger and stronger since the season ended," Armstrong said. "He's been working on his skating. He's just fine tuning his game."

One sequence that particularly impressed Armstrong came during the World Junior Championship, when Desnoyers willingly shifted from center to wing.

"They asked him to move to the wing, he moved to the wing and he was excellent," Armstrong said. "He's the type of kid with his hockey sense and his skill and ability, he can play with really smart players."

After the signings of Anders Lee on July 1 and Barrett Hayton on July 8, and the acquisition of Vincent Trocheck in a trade with the New York Rangers on July 1, the Mammoth now have a logjam at the center position, with eight possible skaters able to fill the four spots on the lineup sheet.

Rather than viewing those additions as roadblocks, Armstrong sees them as creating the kind of internal competition winning teams need.

"We talked about coming in and taking someone's job," Armstrong said. "You've got to come back with a little bit of snarl. You've got to be ready to play exhibition. You've got to basically take somebody's job.

"Caleb and Tij have the ability to come in and make our team. Both can play wing, both can play opposite sides. There's a lot of flexibility for our club ... When you have somebody that comes in and pushes to make your team, you can always make openings for that player.”

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