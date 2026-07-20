Perfetti says ‘it’s pretty obvious’ Jets want Hellebuyck to remain with team

Winnipeg also signed free agent goalie Stuart Skinner to a two-year, $7.5 million contract ($3.75 million AAV) on July 1.

“Whatever happens, it is obviously out of our control, there’s nothing that we can do about it, so I’m trying not to get caught in it," Perfetti said. "Trying to enjoy summer and get better personally and get better as an individual, and whatever the roster is come Oct. 2, then that’s what it is, and we have to all make sure we’re ready to go for that.

“We don’t know much, so I don’t have much to give you, but we’ll see what happens. But it’s pretty obvious everyone wants to continue to be his teammate and continue to play with him.”

Whatever happens with Hellebuyck, Perfetti is looking forward to having a solid season with Winnipeg.

The Jets (35-35-12) finished seventh in the Central Division this past season and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs, one year after winning the Presidents’ Trophy as the best team in the regular season before being eliminated in six games by the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Second Round.

The Jets open the 2026-27 season against the Boston Bruins at Canada Life Centre on Oct. 2.

“This year wasn’t exactly how we planned on the ice, but you rewind two years ago, and we were the best team in the League throughout the regular season and everyone’s playing really well,” Perfetti said. “That’s the kind of group that I know we have and what we all believe in and what we can accomplish.

“One down year I don’t think defines who we are as a group. I think we’re all really excited and looking forward to being a part of this. A lot of guys are still locked up for a while, and we're going to come back together as a close team and try to replicate what we did two years ago.”

Perfetti had 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 68 games for the Jets last season, missing the first 14 games after sustaining an ankle injury in the final game of the preseason.