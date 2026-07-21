Marino signs 8-year, $54 million contract with Mammoth

The 29-year-old defenseman had an NHL career-high 36 points (four goals, 32 assists) in 80 regular-season games while ranking third on the Mammoth in average ice time per game (20:12). He had one goal in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Marino is entering the final year of a six-year, $26.4 million contract ($4.4 million AAV) he signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 3, 2021, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the 2016-27 season.

"We view John as a foundational piece of our future," general manager Bill Armstrong said. "His ability to control the game from the back end, his play in transition and our trust in him to make the right decisions in critical situations allows him to be a difference maker on most nights. Beyond his skill, John brings a level of calmness under pressure that our group feeds off of and that's exactly what you need from your veteran players."

Marino has spent the past two seasons with Utah after he was acquired in a trade from the New Jersey Devils on June 29, 2024.

Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round (No. 154) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Marino has 157 points (23 goals, 134 assists) in 443 regular-season games for the Penguins, Devils and Mammoth and seven points (one goal, six assists) in 35 playoff games.