Color of Hockey: Capital Dragons firing up Asian kids to get on ice

Tao Tao didn’t know what to expect when the Capital Dragons were formed three years ago.

He and other parents established the Washington, D.C., area youth hockey organization to help what they figured were the few local players of Asian descent to get to know each other by practicing and playing together in tournaments.

“There's a stereotype that in many Asian families, hockey definitely is not a traditional sport, that their kids are in math club, piano, violin, but not hockey, for sure, right?” said Tao, who is Chinese and goes by “TT.” “Some parents started to feel like, ‘Oh, we probably can create such a bonding environment for the kids to realize that they are not the only Asian kids playing hockey in this area.’”

What started out with 25 players from across the District of Columbia/Maryland/Virginia area (DMV) has grown to more than 100 players who come from as far as Pennsylvania to join the Dragons’ six teams that range from U12 to U16.

“This is really unbelievable,” Tao said. “Without the Dragons, I never would have known we have so many Asian players in the DMV. I mean, this is really out of my expectation.”