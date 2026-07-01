Kolesar traded to Red Wings by Golden Knights

The 29-year-old forward had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 82 games for the Golden Knights last season, and one goal in 21 Stanley Cup Playoff games as Vegas advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.

Kolesar has two years remaining on the three-year, $7.5 million contract ($2.5 million average annual value) he signed with the Golden Knights on Dec. 13. 2024.

Selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round (No. 69) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Kolesar has 120 points (44 goals, 76 assists) in 439 regular-season games for the Golden Knights and 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 77 playoff games.