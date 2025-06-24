Zegras eager to ‘be the best version of myself’ after trade to Flyers

Trevor Zegras is getting a fresh start with the Philadelphia Flyers after going through a lot the past two seasons.

Injuries limited the 24-year-old forward to 88 games since the start of 2023-24, and he was also moved to left wing from his natural center position by the Anaheim Ducks with the hope of improving his defensive play. Zegras scored 23 goals each of his first two full NHL seasons, but he has 18 over the past two.

"I guess from a production standpoint, it's obviously not what I expect out of myself," Zegras said Tuesday, one day after being traded to the Flyers by the Ducks for forward Ryan Poehling and two draft picks. "I think it gets kind of lost a little bit, because I felt like I was doing all the right things and everything that I was asked to do.

“... I think I definitely learned a lot over the last two years, I guess more about myself and what I'm capable of, and I definitely learned a lot, so I'm hopefully going to take all that to Philadelphia with me and be the best version of myself."

That could include a return to being a full-time center, a position general manager Daniel Briere repeatedly has said Philadelphia needs to improve and where it finished the season with Sean Couturier, Noah Cates, Poehling and Karsen Dorwart.