Tocchet excited for challenge of guiding Flyers back to postseason

PHILADELPHIA -- Rick Tocchet was everywhere around Wells Fargo Center on Friday.

The video screens outside the building. In the rafters where his name hangs as member of the Philadelphia Flyers Hall of Fame.

Mingling with some of the approximately 400 season ticket holders who attended his introductory press conference as the Flyers new coach, two days after he was hired to replace John Tortorella, who was fired March 27 before Brad Shaw served as interim coach for the final nine games of the season.

It had the feeling of a hometown hero returning to rescue the local hockey team from the depths of five straight seasons out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, tied for the longest in franchise history.

But once those positive vibes end, how does Tocchet make the Flyers better?

"I know I'm back, but it's not about Rick Tocchet," the 61-year-old said. "It's about the crest. I'm a crest guy. How do we build the shield?"

Tocchet has a lot invested in that shield. He was selected by the Flyers in the sixth round (No. 121) of the 1983 NHL Draft, and played the first eight and final three seasons of his 18-season NHL career as a forward in Philadelphia.

"I was a young kid, 19 when I came over the Walt Whitman Bridge to play my first game at the Spectrum (the Flyers' former home arena)," Tocchet said. "I've been gone for about 20-something years. Learned a lot as a player and as a coach over those years. I've been very lucky to get ideas off some of the greatest minds in hockey the last 25 years, and I hope to bring back some of that knowledge."

Some of that was gained the past three seasons as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, a job he walked away from April 29. He has also coached the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes, and won the Stanley Cup twice (2016, 2017) as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

But Tocchet said it wasn't as simple as sprinting back to his first NHL home just because there was a coaching vacancy.

"When I left Vancouver, I wanted to take my time in the process," he said. "I didn't want to just jump on any team. I've been on some teams where you didn't have the tools. ... So I said, if I'm going to jump into something, I need some tools. Or I could have went back to TV. I enjoyed it there and it was a great platform for me. I just think there's a lot of tools for me to work with here."

And Tocchet was shown just how many tools the Flyers have, and how much bigger the toolbox could get, during what Philadelphia president of hockey operations Keith Jones called a recruitment effort to convince Tocchet to come aboard.

"It was not like, 'Oh, the Flyers called me, I want to take the Flyers job,'" Jones said. "We had to convince him and go through our roster and show him more than we show [the media] on where we're headed. Thankfully he bought into what we were telling him, and saw where our vision was and wants to be a part of it.

"He recognizes that it's going to be a team effort to get to the top. I'm just happy that he saw enough here that he wants to be a part of it with us."