EDGE stats: Zegras’ outlook after trade to Flyers

Young forward can bounce back with exposure to Michkov, has past midrange prowess

Zegras EDGE

© China Wong/NHLI via Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at Trevor Zegras’ renewed upside after being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers.

---

Trevor Zegras has been traded to the Philadelphia Flyers from the Anaheim Ducks, giving the young forward a renewed offensive ceiling on another rebuilding team.

Zegras, who is 24 years old after playing his first five NHL seasons with the Ducks, was limited by injuries (knee surgery last season; ankle surgery in 2023-24) in recent years and also saw his usage change over that span with the emergence of Anaheim’s top forward prospects.

But whether Zegras plays center or wing in Philadelphia, he has a chance to play on a line with wing Matvei Michkov, who was among the NHL rookie leaders in many categories last season. Michkov led his class in goals (26), ranked second in shots on goal (199) behind San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (236), was tied with Celebrini for the power-play goal lead (eight) and was tied for second in points (63) behind defenseman Lane Hutson (66).

The Flyers also made a coaching change from John Tortorella to Rick Tocchet this offseason after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth straight season. Here are three underlying reasons the Zegras trade could pay dividends for the Flyers:

1. Past midrange prowess

Prior to Zegras’ recent injuries, he had back-to-back 20-goal, 60-point seasons for Anaheim in 2021-22 and 2022-23. A big part of Zegras’ early success in the NHL was his midrange shots on goal and goal outputs. As a rookie in 2021-22, Zegras ranked highly in midrange shots on goal (65; 86th percentile) and midrange goals (eight; 87th percentile). Then, in 2022-23, Zegras took a step forward in midrange shots on goal (74; 90th percentile) while also having a similar midrange goal total (seven; 82nd percentile).

The Flyers ranked 28th in the NHL in both midrange goals (61) and midrange shooting percentage (9.7) last season, and Zegras’ average shot speed (57.35 miles per hour in 2023-24, 81st percentile; 56.47 mph, 79th percentile in 2022-23) gives the Flyers another scoring threat with some versatility.

2. Power-play improvement

The Flyers had the third-worst power play (15.0 percent) in the NHL last season, and Zegras’ injuries and usage limited him to seven power-play points over the past two seasons combined. But Zegras performed well on the power play over his first two full NHL seasons (13 power-play goals, 34 power-play points in 2021-22, 2022-23 combined) and led the Ducks in average power-play ice time in each of his first three seasons (2:49 per game in 2022-23; 2:38 in 2021-22; 2:10 in 2020-21).

The Flyers, despite their power-play struggles, ranked highly in high-danger shots on goal as a team (633; 13th) last season but only shot 18.7 percent from high-danger areas (24th in NHL), suggesting room for improvement. Zegras, meanwhile, has been a finisher in the past, as evidenced by not only his lacrosse-style goals but also his career high 14 high-danger goals in 2022-23 (87th percentile).

3. Skating distance

Although Zegras has been inconsistent offensively so far in his NHL career, he has excelled when healthy in total skating distance during the puck and player tracking era (since 2021-22):

2022-23

Total skating distance: 246.90 miles (94th percentile)
Even-strength skating distance: 212.57 miles (97th percentile)
Power-play skating distance: 33.98 miles (90th percentile)

2021-22

Total skating distance: 239.27 miles (96th percentile)
Average skating distance per 60 minutes: 10.69 miles (99th percentile)
Even-strength skating distance: 208.34 miles (97th percentile)
Power-play skating distance: 30.71 miles (92nd percentile)

When Zegras finished second in Calder Trophy voting behind Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider in 2021-22, Zegras also ranked highly in top skating speed (23.14 mph; 91st percentile).

---

More EDGE stats on Zegras

Related Content

Zegras traded to Flyers by Ducks for Poehling, draft picks

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

2025 NHL Draft: Metropolitan Division needs

Latest News

Zegras traded to Flyers by Ducks for Poehling, draft picks

Chara, Thornton among new Hockey Hall of Fame candidates for Class of 2025

Order of selection for 2025 NHL Draft

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Mikkola shows off new training routine using Stanley Cup

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

EDGE stats: Toews' outlook for NHL return with Jets

Panthers' dominance of Oilers in Final discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Team United States projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Lohrei signs 2-year, $6.4 million contract with Bruins

'Welcome to the NHL' to reveal behind-the-scenes look at Draft

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

2025 NHL Draft: Metropolitan Division needs

Color of Hockey: Aitcheson, Bear among top choices in 2025 NHL Draft

2025 NHL Draft: Central Division needs

Panthers continue Stanley Cup revelry with beachfront parade