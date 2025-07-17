Cates says Flyers ready for 'new start' with Tocchet, Zegras

EDINA, Minn. -- Noah Cates has already played four seasons for the Philadelphia Flyers, but he feels like this coming season is a "new start" for him and everyone in the organization.

Not only is the 26-year-old forward entering the first year of a four-year, $16 million contract ($4 million average-annual value) he signed on June 3, but the Flyers will have some new faces on the bench and a familiar one behind it.

"This new contract kind of feels like a new start for me," Cates said Wednesday at Da Beauty League, a 4-on-4 summer league featuring NHL and collegiate players with ties to Minnesota. "Not just for me, but for the organization, with the new coaches and staff. I want to pull my weight."

The Flyers finished 33-39-10 this season, 15 points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. It's the fifth straight season they failed to qualify, matching the longest streak in franchise history (1990-94). Before the season ended, they fired John Tortorella as coach on March 27. A few weeks after the season ended, on May 14, Rick Tocchet was hired as coach.

Tocchet, who played for the Flyers in 11 of his 18 NHL seasons, spent the past three seasons as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, going 108-65-27. The 61-year-old opted to step away from that position April 29.

"First of all, it's just a new voice," Cates said of Tocchet. "He played hard. He was a Flyer, so I think that means a lot. That means something. I've heard a lot of good things and just to get to work with him and have the new fresh ideas, plus the new fresh faces around, there's so much to be excited about come September."

Cates, who could've become a restricted free agent before signing the new deal, is also excited about taking on even more of a leadership role with the Flyers.