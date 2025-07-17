Cates says Flyers ready for 'new start' with Tocchet, Zegras

Forward hoping new faces can lead Philadelphia back to Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDINA, Minn. -- Noah Cates has already played four seasons for the Philadelphia Flyers, but he feels like this coming season is a "new start" for him and everyone in the organization.

Not only is the 26-year-old forward entering the first year of a four-year, $16 million contract ($4 million average-annual value) he signed on June 3, but the Flyers will have some new faces on the bench and a familiar one behind it.

"This new contract kind of feels like a new start for me," Cates said Wednesday at Da Beauty League, a 4-on-4 summer league featuring NHL and collegiate players with ties to Minnesota. "Not just for me, but for the organization, with the new coaches and staff. I want to pull my weight."

The Flyers finished 33-39-10 this season, 15 points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. It's the fifth straight season they failed to qualify, matching the longest streak in franchise history (1990-94). Before the season ended, they fired John Tortorella as coach on March 27. A few weeks after the season ended, on May 14, Rick Tocchet was hired as coach.

Tocchet, who played for the Flyers in 11 of his 18 NHL seasons, spent the past three seasons as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, going 108-65-27. The 61-year-old opted to step away from that position April 29.

"First of all, it's just a new voice," Cates said of Tocchet. "He played hard. He was a Flyer, so I think that means a lot. That means something. I've heard a lot of good things and just to get to work with him and have the new fresh ideas, plus the new fresh faces around, there's so much to be excited about come September."

Cates, who could've become a restricted free agent before signing the new deal, is also excited about taking on even more of a leadership role with the Flyers.

The guys discuss the Flyers naming Rick Tocchet the new Head Coach

"It's kind of crazy. A year or two ago I was the young guy, the new guy, and now I've been able to be in some leadership meetings and really feel like I have a voice," Cates said. "So now it's a matter of responsibility. But I like that. I appreciate that. I think I can help on the ice and off the ice as well and just try to do whatever it takes to bring my best to this organization.

"The fact that they locked me up for four more years and just to know where the franchise is at, where we've been the past couple of years and where we're looking at going, it's super exciting."

Cates, selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round (No. 137) of the 2017 NHL Draft, had 37 points in 78 games last season, including an NHL career-high 16 goals. That came after he was a healthy scratch four of the first five games of the season. He has 102 points (40 goals, 62 assists) in 235 games, all with the Flyers.

His 235 games with the Flyers are fourth most among current forwards, the team making several moves this offseason in hopes of getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019-20.

The Flyers acquired forward Trevor Zegras in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on June 23. The 24-year-old had 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 57 games this season, missing 22 because of a torn meniscus in his right knee sustained Dec. 4.

"(Zegras) kind of fits what we're doing being a young, skilled center," said Cates. "I think a fresh start for him might be good, too. I think he can tear it up this year."

Philadelphia signed goalie Dan Vladar to a two-year, $6.7 million contract ($3.35 million AAV) on July 1. The 27-year-old goalie was 12-11-6 with a 2.80 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and two shutouts in 30 games (29 starts) for the Calgary Flames last season.

The Flyers also signed forward Christian Dvorak to one-year, $5.4 million contract on July 1. The 29-year-old had 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 82 games for the Montreal Canadiens last season and two goals in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Cam York, a 2019 first-round draft selection by the Flyers (No. 14), signed a five-year, $25.75 million contract ($5.15 AAV) on July 8. The 24-year-old defenseman had 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) and averaged 20:47 of ice time in 66 games for the Flyers last season.

Couple all of that with potential breakout seasons from Cates and Matvei Michkov, who led all NHL rookies with 26 goals and tied for second with 63 points in 80 games, the Flyers seemed poised for a postseason push.

"We were close a couple of years ago, and we just kind of faltered last year," Cates said. "That's behind us. We've got a lot of new faces, and just the newness of the organization and the season. I think we can bounce back if everyone can have a better year and push themselves, then I think that playoff push is right there for us."

