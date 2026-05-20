Dobes vs. Andersen goalie matchup in Eastern Conference Final

Breakaway dekes: Andersen gave up 21 “breakaway” goals in the regular season sample of 100 goals. That includes partial breakaway and even some 1-on-1 chances in zone, but it’s more than double the 10.2 percent average for over 10,000 goals tracked. Clearly some of that is the Hurricanes giving up 71 such chances on Andersen, third-most in the NHL, but there are trends worth noting. The obvious shooting targets are high glove (six goals), especially since he uses a lower “handshake” glove position, but Andersen does a nice job of matching speed on long breakaways and forcing players to deke if they want to score. Dekes accounted for 13 of those 21 goals, and only two of those were put back between the five-hole, with the rest stretching him out wide. The Senators only got part of that memo in the first round, evidently; Ottawa tried to finish all five 1-on-1 chances with dekes between Andersen’s shorter-than-most pads and failed to convert on any of them. The Flyers also failed on three in-tight moves to the 5-hole, and Travis Konecny tried to shoot on the blocked side on the only two clear-cut breakaways with time and space, with Andersen getting a piece of each.

Back the other way: Against-the-grain shots accounted for 34.5 percent of last season’s tracked goals. The total was down to 28 percent this season, but that’s still well above the 18.5 percent average. There was only one such goal against Philadelphia, and it came on Bump’s shot after the pass from behind the net, but two of five goals in the first round were off against-the-grain chances. Off the rush, Andersen can get a little flat with his backwards flow at times, which leaves the back shoulder off angle as shooters get deeper into the zone, something that can be exacerbated by his conservative depth. Add in a tendency to hold his blocker lower, and it’s not a shock four of five clean goals were high to that side coming down the opposite wing. It is also possible to catch him moving, with a tendency to slide a bit more than many peers on passes to the face-off dots and below that leaves him susceptible to quick plays and passes back in the other direction.

Blocker side or 5-hole? Seeing four playoff goals over the blocker might raise an eyebrow, especially with the above-mentioned lower blocker position and after Jamie Drysdale beat him over the blocker on an open look in Game 2. But it wasn’t as though the Senators were targeting that side with their clean looks in the first round, even if some of the regular-season tracking suggests it might be a good idea, and the Flyers also had a balanced shooting chart, scoring twice over the glove and another two between the pads. That included one on a low-high one-timer and another through traffic that took advantage of how patiently Andersen holds his edges in an elevated stance behind screens.

Elevate on low laterals: Andersen sometimes squares up on rush chances and plays out of the corner in a way that increases the rotation and distance required to push across on passes across the middle of the ice. But for the most part he uses good play reading and neutral positioning to give himself a chance to at least get his backside pad across, making it important to elevate quick shots on the other end of those low plays.