Newhook continues to shine ‘on the biggest stage’ with Canadiens 

On Monday -- Tuesday in Newfoundland -- he provided another Game 7 moment.

Newhook had 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 42 regular-season games, missing nearly half the season after breaking his ankle in November. He scored just once in Montreal’s final seven regular-season games and offered little indication of the postseason exploits he was about to showcase.

But the Stanley Cup Playoffs have a history of producing unsung heroes, with names such as David Volek and John Druce coming to mind.

And now, it’s Newhook.

“I think his work ethic,” teammate Josh Anderson said when asked what makes Newhook a special player. “I mean, he’s got a motor on him. He never stops working. He’s great on the forecheck He’s got some great skill. He’s quick. He does it all out there, so it was nice for him to get rewarded.

“He’s had a tremendous playoffs.”

His storybook run began when he scored the series winner in Tampa. It was fitting he was able to celebrate the occasion in the dressing room at Benchmark International Arena, the same space where he hoisted the Stanley Cup as a member of the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.

On June 27, 2023, the Canadiens acquired Newhook in a trade with the Avalanche. Newhook was represented by Kent Hughes, then an agent, before the latter became Montreal’s general manager, so there was a mutual understanding of what Newhook’s potential might be.

Three years later, it’s on display for the entire hockey world to see.

After thrusting the final dagger into the Lightning, he followed it up by scoring five goals in three games, spanning from Games 2-4, against the Sabres, then saved the best for last on Monday.

Entering Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, HBO Max, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS), Newhook is tied for third in goals (seven) this postseason with Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner, Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy and Hurricanes center Logan Stankoven. Those four, it could be argued, are bigger names in the game. None of them, however, have repeatedly scored bigger goals in these playoffs than Newhook.

To that end, Newhook became just the second player in NHL history to score multiple Game 7 winning goals in a postseason, joining Nathan Horton of the Boston Bruins in 2011.

“A lot of emotions for sure,” Newhook said. “I mean, it’s a group effort all series long. We had a lot of guys step up at different moments, and we found a way, and we’re moving forward. So, it’s exciting.”

No one, it seems, is a bigger Newhook fan than Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes, who was a star in his own right Monday, making 37 saves on the heels of nearly being pulled in Game 5 and getting the hook late in Game 6.

“I'm so happy for him,” Dobes said. “When he went down and injured himself, it was tough. But like, he deserves it. He deserves everything that is happening to him. He works hard. He puts his head down. He is an unbelievable teammate, unbelievable friend. So, just really happy for him, and I know he's going to keep going because he is a really humble and hungry guy.

“And yeah, he's still my age, so he's just going to get better. I mean, what a hell of a player.”

From Montreal’s famed Crescent St. to the heralded George St. in St. John’s, fans across Canada on Tuesday couldn’t agree more.