Dobes comes through for Canadiens in Game 7 win

Having only won the starters job in January, he shone against the Lightning, posting a 2.03 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in the seven-game series. Compare that to Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, the future Hall of Famer who had a 2.18 GAA and .897 save percentage.

And when it mattered most, in his team’s do-or-die situation on Sunday, he came up huge when his team needed him most, finishing with 28 saves.

“Many times during the season the guys bail me out and help me out,” Dobes said. “And I try to do the same. Sometimes they don’t play good, sometimes I don’t play good. They’ve always got my back and I’ve always got theirs. That’s our mentality.”

His mentality has certainly changed towards the positive side during the course of the season.

Back on Nov. 6, he’d beaten himself up for allowing the winning goal in a game against the New Jersey Devils. He wondered where he stood in the big picture when it came to the Canadiens goaltending future.

Thanks to a resurgent past few months, his future is now.

Just ask Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki, who was one of the heroes for Montreal on this night when he opened the scoring in the first period, his first even-strength goal of the series.

“I think he’s grown a lot as a goalie,” Suzuki said. “He’s super confident in himself, which you love to see. He puts in the work every single day and away from the rink, preparing for games with the proper mindset, which is pretty cool.

“He’s a gamer. He’s been doing that since he got on our team, and we’re going to need him to continue doing that as we go along here.”