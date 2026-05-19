NHL EDGE stats for Hurricanes-Canadiens series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Carolina's possession metrics, Dobes’ clutch play key storylines for Eastern Conference Final

Montreal Carolina EDGE

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we provide three underlying metrics to watch for in the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens.

1. Hurricanes’ possession dominance

This postseason, the Hurricanes lead the NHL in both offensive zone time percentage (45.3) and 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (57.2) and also led the League in both categories during the regular season (59.1 SAT percentage at 5-on-5; 45.5 OZ time percentage). Despite losing all three games to the Canadiens during the regular season, Carolina held a massive advantage in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage over Montreal (67.5 to 32.5). The Hurricanes are 19-3-1 in their past 23 games, but two of those losses have come to the Canadiens. Montreal is the only Eastern Conference team without a loss of any kind against Carolina this season.

NHL EDGE IQ uses ”Ice Tilt” to quantify territorial momentum based on which team has the advantage (and by what margin) at any given point during game play. The Hurricanes led the NHL in average time with Ice Tilt during the regular season (12:32 period), while the Canadiens ranked 23rd (9:37 per period). Carolina also leads the League in Ice Tilt during the playoffs (12:13 per period).

In terms of offensive zone time percentage, the Hurricanes have each of the top four players among players who advanced past the first round: defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (50.4), forwards Andrei Svechnikov (50.1), William Carrier (49.6) and Seth Jarvis (49.2). The Hurricanes also have the top two forwards in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage during the playoffs (minimum five games played): Logan Stankoven (64.4) and frequent linemate Taylor Hall (64.1). This has led to Stankoven leading the entire NHL in goals per game this postseason (0.88; seven in eight games). The line of Hall, Stankoven and Jackson Blake has outscored opponents 9-1 at 5-on-5 this postseason.

2. Goalie spotlight: Andersen vs. Dobes

Hurricanes starter Frederik Andersen is a perfect 8-0 with two shutouts this postseason. The 36-year-old leads the NHL in high-danger save percentage (.925), midrange save percentage (.939) and long-range save percentage (1.000; tied for best) among goalies to play at least five playoff games. He also leads the League in 5-on-5 save percentage (.960) and quality starts percentage (87.5; greater than .900 save percentage) among goalies to play at least five postseason games.

But in a small sample size against Montreal this regular season, Andersen was 0-2-0 with a .806 save percentage (seven goals allowed on 36 shots faced). Andersen has also struggled in three career trips to the conference finals (one with Anaheim Ducks; two with Hurricanes: he is 4-10 with a .894 save percentage in 14 career conference final games, including losses in six of seven such games with Carolina. It’s also worth noting Canadiens wing Juraj Slafkovsky leads the NHL in both high-danger shots on goal (19) and power-play goals (four) this postseason, making him a potential difference-maker in this upcoming series.

Montreal Canadiens starter Jakub Dobes, meanwhile, leads the 2026 playoffs in saves (363), high-danger saves (88) and midrange saves (128) and ranks third in long-range saves (65). Among goalies who have played at least five games this postseason, Dobes is second in midrange save percentage (.928) behind Andersen (.939).

The 24-year-old Dobes was 3-0 with a .922 save percentage and 2.67 goals-against average against the Hurricanes this season. He stopped 41 of 43 shots faced (.953 save percentage) in a 5-2 win on March 19 and 34 of 35 shots (.971) in a 3-1 victory on March 29. Dobes has won two Game 7s this postseason; he has stopped a combined 65 of 68 shots faced (.956 save percentage), including 23 saves on 24 shots faced in the third period and overtime combined during those games. Dobes became the second rookie goalie in NHL history to win two Game 7s on the road in a single postseason.

READ MORE: Dobes’ case for Conn Smythe Trophy)

3. Skating speed

Carolina and Montreal have each scored eight goals off the rush this postseason, tied for the second most behind the Minnesota Wild (nine). Newhook scored his Game 7 overtime goal against the Buffalo Sabres off the rush and is now tied for third in the entire NHL with seven goals (six coming in Buffalo series) this postseason. He became the second player in NHL history to score two Game 7 game-winning goals in a single postseason (other: Nathan Horton in 2011).

In terms of 20-plus mph speed bursts, Josh Anderson (52; fourth in entire NHL), Nick Suzuki (38; 96th percentile among forwards), Newhook (31; 93rd percentile among forwards) and Lane Hutson (17; 97th percentile among defensemen) have all been standouts this postseason.

Carolina defenseman K'Andre Miller, meanwhile, is tied for second among defensemen in 22-plus mph speed bursts (two; behind only Cale Makar’s six) this postseason. Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who signed with them in the offseason, ranks highly in max skating speed (22.87 mph; 92nd percentile) and is a potential X-factor who can help Carolina overcome its recent conference final struggles. The Hurricanes are averaging more 20-plus mph speed bursts per game (24.3) this postseason compared to the Canadiens (21.9).

MTL@BUF, Gm 7: Newhook lifts the Canadiens to 3-2 Game 7 victory in overtime

Related Content

Olczyk of TNT talks Eastern Conference Final on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Eastern Final preview

Avalanche, Hurricanes look to keep rolling in conference finals

Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals predictions by NHL.com

Brind'Amour's NHL roots first sprouted in Montreal at 1988 Draft

St. Louis, Canadiens continue special journey with latest Game 7 win

Hurricanes to play Canadiens in Eastern Conference Final

Hurricanes have 'seen enough' of playoff disappointments, ready to prove it

NHL EDGE

Fantasy picks, props, futures for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL EDGE stats: Dobes’ case for Conn Smythe Trophy in 2026

NHL EDGE stats for Sabres-Canadiens Game 7

NHL EDGE stats: Avalanche-Golden Knights series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL EDGE stats behind Marner’s breakout postseason for Golden Knights

NHL EDGE stats: MacKinnon's case for Conn Smythe Trophy in 2026

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL EDGE stats: Sabres-Canadiens series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL EDGE stats: Golden Knights-Ducks series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL EDGE stats behind Avalanche-Wild Game 1 thriller

NHL EDGE stats for Lightning-Canadiens Game 7

NHL EDGE stats: Avalanche-Wild series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs among closest in NHL history

NHL EDGE stats: Hurricanes-Flyers series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL EDGE stats: Starting goalie decisions in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL EDGE stats: Ducks’ surprising start to 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL EDGE stats behind Stankoven’s breakout postseason for Hurricanes

NHL EDGE stats behind Martone's historic start for Flyers