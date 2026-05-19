NHL EDGE stats for Hurricanes-Canadiens series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2. Goalie spotlight: Andersen vs. Dobes

Hurricanes starter Frederik Andersen is a perfect 8-0 with two shutouts this postseason. The 36-year-old leads the NHL in high-danger save percentage (.925), midrange save percentage (.939) and long-range save percentage (1.000; tied for best) among goalies to play at least five playoff games. He also leads the League in 5-on-5 save percentage (.960) and quality starts percentage (87.5; greater than .900 save percentage) among goalies to play at least five postseason games.

But in a small sample size against Montreal this regular season, Andersen was 0-2-0 with a .806 save percentage (seven goals allowed on 36 shots faced). Andersen has also struggled in three career trips to the conference finals (one with Anaheim Ducks; two with Hurricanes: he is 4-10 with a .894 save percentage in 14 career conference final games, including losses in six of seven such games with Carolina. It’s also worth noting Canadiens wing Juraj Slafkovsky leads the NHL in both high-danger shots on goal (19) and power-play goals (four) this postseason, making him a potential difference-maker in this upcoming series.

Montreal Canadiens starter Jakub Dobes, meanwhile, leads the 2026 playoffs in saves (363), high-danger saves (88) and midrange saves (128) and ranks third in long-range saves (65). Among goalies who have played at least five games this postseason, Dobes is second in midrange save percentage (.928) behind Andersen (.939).

The 24-year-old Dobes was 3-0 with a .922 save percentage and 2.67 goals-against average against the Hurricanes this season. He stopped 41 of 43 shots faced (.953 save percentage) in a 5-2 win on March 19 and 34 of 35 shots (.971) in a 3-1 victory on March 29. Dobes has won two Game 7s this postseason; he has stopped a combined 65 of 68 shots faced (.956 save percentage), including 23 saves on 24 shots faced in the third period and overtime combined during those games. Dobes became the second rookie goalie in NHL history to win two Game 7s on the road in a single postseason.

READ MORE: Dobes’ case for Conn Smythe Trophy)

3. Skating speed

Carolina and Montreal have each scored eight goals off the rush this postseason, tied for the second most behind the Minnesota Wild (nine). Newhook scored his Game 7 overtime goal against the Buffalo Sabres off the rush and is now tied for third in the entire NHL with seven goals (six coming in Buffalo series) this postseason. He became the second player in NHL history to score two Game 7 game-winning goals in a single postseason (other: Nathan Horton in 2011).

In terms of 20-plus mph speed bursts, Josh Anderson (52; fourth in entire NHL), Nick Suzuki (38; 96th percentile among forwards), Newhook (31; 93rd percentile among forwards) and Lane Hutson (17; 97th percentile among defensemen) have all been standouts this postseason.

Carolina defenseman K'Andre Miller, meanwhile, is tied for second among defensemen in 22-plus mph speed bursts (two; behind only Cale Makar’s six) this postseason. Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who signed with them in the offseason, ranks highly in max skating speed (22.87 mph; 92nd percentile) and is a potential X-factor who can help Carolina overcome its recent conference final struggles. The Hurricanes are averaging more 20-plus mph speed bursts per game (24.3) this postseason compared to the Canadiens (21.9).