NHL EDGE stats for Hurricanes-Canadiens series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we provide three underlying metrics to watch for in the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens.
1. Hurricanes’ possession dominance
This postseason, the Hurricanes lead the NHL in both offensive zone time percentage (45.3) and 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (57.2) and also led the League in both categories during the regular season (59.1 SAT percentage at 5-on-5; 45.5 OZ time percentage). Despite losing all three games to the Canadiens during the regular season, Carolina held a massive advantage in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage over Montreal (67.5 to 32.5). The Hurricanes are 19-3-1 in their past 23 games, but two of those losses have come to the Canadiens. Montreal is the only Eastern Conference team without a loss of any kind against Carolina this season.
NHL EDGE IQ uses ”Ice Tilt” to quantify territorial momentum based on which team has the advantage (and by what margin) at any given point during game play. The Hurricanes led the NHL in average time with Ice Tilt during the regular season (12:32 period), while the Canadiens ranked 23rd (9:37 per period). Carolina also leads the League in Ice Tilt during the playoffs (12:13 per period).
In terms of offensive zone time percentage, the Hurricanes have each of the top four players among players who advanced past the first round: defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (50.4), forwards Andrei Svechnikov (50.1), William Carrier (49.6) and Seth Jarvis (49.2). The Hurricanes also have the top two forwards in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage during the playoffs (minimum five games played): Logan Stankoven (64.4) and frequent linemate Taylor Hall (64.1). This has led to Stankoven leading the entire NHL in goals per game this postseason (0.88; seven in eight games). The line of Hall, Stankoven and Jackson Blake has outscored opponents 9-1 at 5-on-5 this postseason.