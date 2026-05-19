Sabres 'instilled a lot of confidence' by ending playoff drought this season

The Sabres shocked the NHL by moving up from the bottom of the Eastern Conference, where they resided in early December, and winning the Atlantic Division. By doing so, they qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2011, finally ending an NHL-record 14-season drought that had hung over the team.

And though the heartbreak of their 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Monday was still fresh, the Sabres were able to reflect on and appreciate their growth a mere 14 hours later.

“I think we accomplished a lot of amazing things this season, and I think we've instilled a lot of confidence in our fans and within ourselves," forward Beck Malenstyn said. "... Now getting that taste (of success), understanding what it takes to get there, I think it's just going to make everybody hungrier.”

Buffalo had only come close to qualifying for the postseason twice during its drought. In 2022-23, it finished one point behind the Florida Panthers for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. In 2011-12, it finished three points out of a playoff spot.

By comparison, the Sabres finished last in the League standings four times during that stretch.

But as forward Josh Doan said on Tuesday, all of that is simply history.

“We want to be a team that’s in the playoffs every year,” he said. “There's the element of confidence in our room now heading into next year. ... Now we know what we are and who we are and what we can be, so there's just a different element heading into the offseason and heading into next year than obviously there was this year. I think that in itself is part of the culture that you need to build, that we have that expectation to not only be a playoff team but to be a team that no one wants to play.”