MacKinnon, Avalanche prepared for long series against Golden Knights in West Final

MacKinnon says those experiences of long runs and bitter disappointments shape a team and harden it.

“I mean, they've done it recently, just the year after us, so they have a lot of guys who knows what it takes.”

The battle between MacKinnon and Jack Eichel is going to be front and center when the story of this series is told.

These two players have been going head-to-head in the NHL since Eichel joined the Buffalo Sabres after being taken No. 2 in the 2015 NHL Draft. MacKinnon was taken No. 1 by the Avalanche two seasons earlier.

Internationally, they have also had memorable battles, most recently in the 2026 Winter Olympics where Eichel’s Team USA defeated MacKinnon’s Team Canada in overtime of the gold-medal game.

The admiration and respect they have for each other is evident in the scouting report each provided on the other on Tuesday.

“(Jack) is one of the best players in the League; going to be extremely challenging,” MacKinnon said after practice at Ball Arena. “He's a two-way force out there. Big, strong guy. Yeah, it's going to be definitely a team effort to take away time and space, but he's going to create, he's just that good. Hopefully, we can limit it.”

Nobody has yet. Eichel has 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) in 12 games in six-game victories against the Utah Mammoth and Anaheim Ducks in the first two rounds. He is tied for second in playoff scoring, three points behind teammate Mitch Marner.

MacKinnon has 13 points (seven goals, six assists), but in three fewer games. Colorado swept the Los Angeles Kings and beat the Minnesota Wild in five games last round, including an epic comeback from 3-0 down in Game 5 last Wednesday. Mackinnon tied the game 3-3 at 18:37 of the third period and defenseman Brett Kulak won it at 3:52 of overtime.

“(MacKinnon) is going to be a big challenge for our group,” Eichel said from the team hotel after arriving Tuesday afternoon. “He’s an incredible player. He poses challenges for our group with his speed and his ability to make plays at top speed.

“We have to be prepared for that. He’s obviously a competitor. It seems this time of year, he brings out his best game. We have to be prepared for managing him and play hard on him and do what we can.”