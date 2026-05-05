Dobson will ‘feel even better’ for Canadiens in 2nd round after injury

Dobson could not hide his excitement being back.

"It was a terrible feeling (being out)," he said. "I watched the first few games a bit like a fan. I had no control over things. I really had a hard time following along to Game 6; it was like torture.

“Both teams had their chances. I was nervous, but really proud of my teammates' effort. Even though we lost that game at home (1-0 in overtime on Friday), we never stopped believing in our chances of winning this series, and we did it by getting another win in Tampa."

Had the Lightning held a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series following Game 5, would Dobson have attempted to make an even earlier comeback in Game 6?

"I don't know … I'm not going to get into hypotheticals,” he said. “It's hard to say. I was really close to coming back for Game 6, but I hadn't had a single full practice with my teammates. I was trying to get back up to speed by practicing with the reserve squad. I didn't think I'd be ready for Friday, but I was for Sunday.

"I would've never put my team in a position where I'd become a hindrance. I wanted to come back and help my team. I felt good and I was confident that I could play a big role."

Like all his teammates, Dobson also took time to compliment the composure of Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes, who made 28 saves in Game 7.

"He's impressive,” Dobson said. “Doby found himself going head-to-head against (Andrei) Vasilevskiy, one of the best goalies in the League over the last few years. For a rookie, that's quite a challenge, but he passed it with style.

“I'm not surprised. He works hard, he's calm and nothing is ever too big for him."

Dobes needed to be big considering the Canadiens finished with nine shots on goal. But they held on to reach the second round, where it will face the Buffalo Sabres.

Game 1 of that series will take place at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"We got a little help from the hockey gods in Game 7, but we didn't steal this series," Dobson said. "We deserved to win against Tampa."