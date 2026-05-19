Makar misses Avalanche practice, status unclear for Game 1 of West Final

Defenseman Sam Malinski and forward Artturi Lehkonen, who each missed the final two games of the five-game victory against the Minnesota Wild in the previous round due to an upper-body injury, practiced and seemed ready to play.

While those additions will be welcome, the fate of Makar is pressing.

Makar hasn't practiced much during these playoffs, and there is speculation he may not be fully healthy. Yet, he hasn't missed any of the nine games, totaling five points (four goals, one assist), 22 shots on goal and 18 blocked shots. He is averaging 24:59 of ice time per game, second on the team behind defenseman Devon Toews (25:28).

“If he can’t go, it is what it is,” fellow Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson said. “That’s a huge piece. You don’t replace a guy like that. We need guys to step and fill roles and you just do what you can. We’ve done it in the past with other guys out.”

The Avalanche have dressed eight defensemen in the playoffs, with depth defensemen Nick Blankenburg and Jack Ahcan asked to jump in due to injuries to Manson and Malinski.

That depth is one of the things that has made the Avalanche such a threat, both in winning the Presidents’ Trophy for having the NHL’s best regular-season record (55-16-11) and winning eight of their first nine playoff games against the Los Angeles Kings and the Wild.

Toews pointed to the second round, when Manson missed the first three games with an upper-body injury in addition to Malinski’s absence later in the series, which ended on May 13.

“When we won (last round) we went 7-8 deep,” Toews said. “Sammy was hurt and we had guys step in. That is what we need, is guys to step in. Jack and ‘Blanks’ did that and did a really good job of it.

“Hopefully we get Sammy back in the lineup. He’s such a good part of our offense, creating offense from the back end with his puck moving and his skating ability.”